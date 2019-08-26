Take the pledge to vote

Elderly Woman Succumbs to Congo Fever at Ahmedabad Hospital; Surendranagar District Put on Alert

According to AMC officials, the woman, a resident of Surendranagar town, was referred to SVP hospital in Ahmedabad on August 20, following which doctors sent her blood samples for laboratory tests. However, she died the same night.

Vijaysinh Parmar | News18

Updated:August 26, 2019, 8:32 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Blood samples of a 75-year-old woman, who had died on August 20 in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)-run SVP Hospital, have tested positive for the deadly Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) virus, commonly known as Congo fever, on August 24.

According to AMC officials, the woman, a resident of Surendranagar town, was referred to SVP hospital in Ahmedabad on August 20, following which doctors sent her blood samples for laboratory tests. However, she died the same night.

“After the woman’s death, we sent her samples to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. The results of the report arrived on August 24 which confirmed that she died of Congo fever,” said an AMC official. “As soon as we received the report from NIV, we alerted the department concerned in Ahmedabad as well as in Surendranagar to take necessary precautionary measures.

“We have also conducted health check-ups of all the doctors, nursing staff and house-keeping staff who may have come in contact with deceased patient. Three staff members were diagnosed with fever and they have been put in isolation wards in the ICU. Their condition is stated to be stable,” the official added.

Another patient, aged 25, with suspected Congo fever virus was admitted in the hospital on August 25. His samples have been sent to NIV, Pune, for laboratory tests and reports are awaited.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
