English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Elderly Woman Thrashed and Thrown Out of House by Daughter, Son-in-law in Gujarat
A purported video clip of the incident, which took place in Velpur village under Sankheda taluka, around 200km from here, surfaced on social media platforms, prompting the police to register an offence.
Photo for representation.
Ahmedabad: An elderly woman was allegedly thrashed and dragged out of her house by her daughter and son-in-law in Gujarat's Chhotaudepur district on Tuesday.
A purported video clip of the incident, which took place in Velpur village under Sankheda taluka, around 200km from, surfaced on social media platforms, prompting the police to register an offence.
In the video, a man and a woman are seen beating a frail old woman who is lying on the ground in a hut. The man tries to tie the elderly woman with a rope which she resists. Upon this, the woman's daughter drags her and the victim's son-in-law hauls her and throws her out of the hut.
The video was recorded on Monday, said the Superintendent of Police in-charge of Chhotaudepur, Dharmendra Sharma.
"We sent a police team to Velpur village to probe the incident after the video surfaced. The persons seen beating up the woman in the video are her daughter and son-in-law," he said.
"The accused claimed the woman is mentally unstable. They said they were trying to stop her after she attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon," Sharma said.
An FIR was registered against the duo at the Sankheda police station under IPC section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and further investigation was on, he added.
Also Watch
A purported video clip of the incident, which took place in Velpur village under Sankheda taluka, around 200km from, surfaced on social media platforms, prompting the police to register an offence.
In the video, a man and a woman are seen beating a frail old woman who is lying on the ground in a hut. The man tries to tie the elderly woman with a rope which she resists. Upon this, the woman's daughter drags her and the victim's son-in-law hauls her and throws her out of the hut.
The video was recorded on Monday, said the Superintendent of Police in-charge of Chhotaudepur, Dharmendra Sharma.
"We sent a police team to Velpur village to probe the incident after the video surfaced. The persons seen beating up the woman in the video are her daughter and son-in-law," he said.
"The accused claimed the woman is mentally unstable. They said they were trying to stop her after she attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon," Sharma said.
An FIR was registered against the duo at the Sankheda police station under IPC section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and further investigation was on, he added.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Monday 18 June , 2018
UP’s Powerless Village Casts a Shadow on 100% Electrification Claim
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Monday 18 June , 2018 UP’s Powerless Village Casts a Shadow on 100% Electrification Claim
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- When Will You Die? Google Answers
- This Photo of Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana With a Friend Is Going Viral
- Shaw and Mayank Slam Centuries as India 'A' Annihilate Leicestershire
- Hardest Day’s Cricket I Have Ever Had in My Life: Tim Paine
- Chandimal Found Guilty of Changing Condition of the Ball; Suspended For One Test