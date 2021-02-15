Elderly Woman With Rotting Toe Found Dumped on Pavements in Indore

Weeks after municipal employees were seen dumping elderly residents on city outskirts, an aged woman was found homeless on a road leading to a famous hillock in the city with a toe rotting with infection.

Recently, another incident had brought shame for the city as 150 elderlies were brought to Choithram hospital in two 32-seater buses from the nearby Depalpur area. With hardly any space for their comfort, the seniors kept tumbling over each other in the 40-km journey.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a video had gone viral in which an elderly homeless woman was seen lying on a steel table on the pavements on the road leading to Ma Bijasan Tekari in Indore.

The woman was said to be living there in the cold for a month and none took cognizance of her plight. The woman was in bad shape as one of her feet was rotting due to some infection and insects were crawling on the toe.

Soon after the video went viral, a social welfare organisation approached her and initially the woman seemed apprehensive of going anywhere. As volunteers tried taking her to the state-run MY Hospital, she pleaded with folded hands that she had been there and they were planning to amputate the leg.

Later a team of Sri Aurobindo Hospital took her away as the volunteer organisation promised them to bear treatment expenses.

“The private hospital has waived off treatment expenses of the woman,” Sanjay Agrawal, head of Gold Coin Seva Trust told News18.com over the phone.

She said her name is Pushpa and had pursued double MA in the past. It wasn’t clear how she ended up on the road, said Agrawal.

However, none from the Indore Municipal Corporation turned up at the scene hours after the woman’s plight was highlighted by the social media platforms.