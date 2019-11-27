Elderly Women Abduct, Kill 4-year-old Girl for her Earrings in Bengal's Murshidabad Dist, Arrested

Kolkata: A four-year¬-old girl was abducted and killed in Murshidabad district on Tuesday by two elderly women for a pair of earrings.

The incident came to light when the child’s mother started looking for her after she went missing while playing in front their house at Debogram under Khargram police station.

Soon after, the child’s father, Sheikh Azizul, lodged a missing complaint and during investigation, police officers came to know that the girl was last seen with her neighbours, Nasima Bibi and Fatima Bibi.

However, the two women could not be found at their house. Two policemen were then deployed in plainclothes near the suspects’ house and around 6pm when they came home, they were detained and taken to the police station.

During interrogation, the duo confessed to their crime and said that as they wanted to take her earrings, they killed her. “They took the child about 15km away from her house and slashed her throat for the earrings,” a senior police officer said.

“The incident has shaken the entire locality. I could not believe they killed my daughter just for a pair of earrings. My daughter used to call them ‘nani’ (grandma). We want stern action against the accused,” Azizul said.

Based on an FIR (Number 346/19), the accused have been arrested under sections 302, 379/34 of Indian Penal Code. They were produced at Kandi court and remanded in police custody for further interrogation.

Calling it an “impulse-crime”, a city-based psychologist, Sabyasachi Mitra, said, “This is a heinous crime and I am sure people with such behaviour are bound to have a past criminal record. Police need to check their past antecedents.”

