Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Elect govt that listens to students: Priyanka at Jharkhand rally

The Congress general secretary also appealed to voters to elect a government that will 'listen to students, waive farm loans, provide security to women and protect your (tribal) culture and tradition.'

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 4:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Elect govt that listens to students: Priyanka at Jharkhand rally
The Congress general secretary also appealed to voters to elect a government that will 'listen to students, waive farm loans, provide security to women and protect your (tribal) culture and tradition.'

Pakur (Jharkhand): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit out at the BJP over police action at university campuses and urged voters of Jharkhand to elect a government that will listen to students.

Claiming that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise has failed in Assam, she said the government has now brought the amended Citizenship Act which is facing the ire of students.

"Students have hit the roads in the country and are facing police batons," she said while addressing a poll rally here.

The Congress general secretary also appealed to voters to elect a government that will "listen to students, waive farm loans, provide security to women and protect your (tribal) culture and tradition."

She alleged that the Jharkhand government is creating a land bank to give it to the rich.

Mentioning that the Congress has always protected tribal culture and tradition, Priyanka Gandhi said, women are being assaulted in the country. The fifth and the final phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand will be held on December 20.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram