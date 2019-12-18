Elect govt that listens to students: Priyanka at Jharkhand rally
The Congress general secretary also appealed to voters to elect a government that will 'listen to students, waive farm loans, provide security to women and protect your (tribal) culture and tradition.'
The Congress general secretary also appealed to voters to elect a government that will 'listen to students, waive farm loans, provide security to women and protect your (tribal) culture and tradition.'
Pakur (Jharkhand): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit out at the BJP over police action at university campuses and urged voters of Jharkhand to elect a government that will listen to students.
Claiming that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise has failed in Assam, she said the government has now brought the amended Citizenship Act which is facing the ire of students.
"Students have hit the roads in the country and are facing police batons," she said while addressing a poll rally here.
The Congress general secretary also appealed to voters to elect a government that will "listen to students, waive farm loans, provide security to women and protect your (tribal) culture and tradition."
She alleged that the Jharkhand government is creating a land bank to give it to the rich.
Mentioning that the Congress has always protected tribal culture and tradition, Priyanka Gandhi said, women are being assaulted in the country. The fifth and the final phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand will be held on December 20.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 77 Written Updates: Mahira-Vishal Lock Horns, Shehnaz Fights with Paras, Sidharth
- STAR Bharat on Sushant Singh's Removal: Savdhaan India's Next Format Didn't Require Presenter
- Video of Jamia Students Making Way for Ambulance Amid Protests is Winning the Internet
- Warring CEOs: Jack Dorsey is No Longer Following Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter
- Nike Blockchain Based Sneakers Will Also Test Your Mingling And Parenting Skills