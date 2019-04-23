English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Election 2019: Yadav Vs Yadav Battle In Uttar Pradesh
The tie-up between the two bitter rivals – SP & BSP is expected to have a dramatic impact on the outcome of the election results in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The tie-up between the two bitter rivals – SP & BSP is expected to have a dramatic impact on the outcome of the election results in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Will it also help the Samajwadi Party to mitigate the damage created by the family feud? Maha Siddiqui travels to the party’s bastion – four constituencies in central UP On #ReportersProject.
