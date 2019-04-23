Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Election 2019: Yadav Vs Yadav Battle In Uttar Pradesh

The tie-up between the two bitter rivals – SP & BSP is expected to have a dramatic impact on the outcome of the election results in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 1:29 PM IST
The tie-up between the two bitter rivals – SP & BSP is expected to have a dramatic impact on the outcome of the election results in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Will it also help the Samajwadi Party to mitigate the damage created by the family feud? Maha Siddiqui travels to the party’s bastion – four constituencies in central UP On #ReportersProject.

