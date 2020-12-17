Election Body Orders FIR Against Officers Close to Ex-CM Kamal Nath in Connection with 2019 I-T Raids

In fresh trouble for Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Kamal Nath, the Election Commission of India has ordered an FIR on a few officers in connection with Income Tax raids in Bhopal, where unaccounted cash was unearthed.

During raids the IT sleuths had seized huge amounts of unaccounted cash that was suspected to have been used in the 2019 Lok Sabha election in favour of a ‘particular party’, the order from the ECI read. The commission report did not name any party or politician but sources claimed that the order is linked to IT raids carried out on Kamal Nath aides in Bhopal in 2019.

Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, over 50 establishments belonging to close aides of Kamal Nath including his then OSD Pravin Kakkad, long-time associate Rajendra Miglani, Ashwini Sharma and others were raided by IT officials and extensive search operations had revealed cash recovery of Rs 281 Crore, as per Central Board of Direct Taxes.

Kamala Nath the then Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh hadn’t taken a plunge in LS polls as he had contested assembly by-poll and he had fielded his son Nakul in the polls.

In October CBDT had asked Chief Electoral Officer of MP to file FIR registered in the case with State Economic Offence Wing and also had written to Centre and state to initiate necessary action against the officers involved in the matter.

The BJP had been accusing Nath of minting money in the state and forwarding funds to party high command in New Delhi.

Sources claimed that action will be taken against Susovan Banerjee, V Madhu Kumar and Sanjay Mane. Kumar was the Transport Commissioner and was removed from the post after an old video of him showed him accepting money from his subordinates.