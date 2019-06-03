Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Election Commission Asks Its 36 State CEOs to Share Lok Sabha Poll Experience to Improve System

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora asked the CEOs to now focus on simplification of processes from voters' perspective.

Updated:June 3, 2019, 9:43 PM IST
Election Commission Asks Its 36 State CEOs to Share Lok Sabha Poll Experience to Improve System
File Photo of the Election Commission of India building.
New Delhi: The Election Commission Monday asked its 36 state chief electoral officers to share their experiences about the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls to enable the panel improve the electoral process.

The commission had on Monday organised a conference of CEOs, where they were asked to deliberate on learnings from the elections.

The poll body has formed nine working groups of CEOs and poll panel officers covering various facets of election process including electoral roll issues, polling stations management, model code, voting processes and materials inventory, capacity building, IT applications, expenditure Management, voter awareness and media interface, as also electoral reforms.

All the groups will deliberate on the subjects concerned and suggest feasible recommendations by August. Individual CEOs would also submit their respective state experience reports.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora asked the CEOs to now focus on simplification of processes from voters' perspective.

Addressing the group, Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa asked the CEOs to come up with short-term, medium-term and long-term doable administrative and legal recommendations needed for improving the electoral system.
