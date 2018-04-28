EC Chief Calls Cambridge Analytica Scandal Challenge to Democracy, Calls Meeting of Predecessors

Citing the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data breach scandals, the menace of fake news and use of money power as “challenges to world democracy”, the Election Commission has called a meeting of all its former chiefs next month in Delhi.“We have been informally consulting former Chief Election Commissioners in the past as well. Now we are formally attempting to use their experience in the context of challenges to democracies across the world in the context of use of Facebook, Cambridge Analytica (CA), social media and use of money power,” Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat told News18 in an exclusive interview.The recent controversy over British analytics firm Cambridge Analytica and its alleged use of big data to influence electoral outcomes in western democracies has evoked sharp response in India as well.Both the BJP and the Congress have accused each other of using the services of the firm to supplement campaign strategies.CEC Rawat told News18 that the Commission is continually working to clear peoples percept on any doubts about the election processes. “It is our endeavour to assure people that the Commission is holding elections in a free, fair and un-biased manner,” Rawat said.“Political parties are important stake holders in the process. And we continue to take their concerns into account,” Rawat added.This would the first time the Election Commission would be hold a formal consultation with all former CECs on challenges to democracy.