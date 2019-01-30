Election Commission Full Bench Arrives to Review Lok Sabha Poll-preparedness in Bengal

The full bench of the Election Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Aroraarrived here on Wednesday evening to review the preparedness of the Lok Sabha election in the state, sources at the Chief Electoral Officer's office said.The poll panel will hold a series of meetings with all political parties, officials of the CEO's office and nodalofficers of all state and Central police force on Thursday.On the same day, the team will also meet District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of all the districtsto review law and order and preparation for the polls, the sources said.The full bench would meet the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police (DGP) and other seniorofficials of the state on Friday.It would also meet the expenditure officers of all central government departments, besides the officials of leadbanks, railways and airports in the state.The bench led by the CEC will also hold a press conference before leaving here, the sources said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.