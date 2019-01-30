English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Election Commission Full Bench Arrives to Review Lok Sabha Poll-preparedness in Bengal
On Thursday, the team will also meet District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of all the districts to review law and order and preparation for the polls.
Representative image.
Kolkata: The full bench of the Election Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora
arrived here on Wednesday evening to review the preparedness of the Lok Sabha election in the state, sources at the Chief Electoral Officer's office said.
The poll panel will hold a series of meetings with all political parties, officials of the CEO's office and nodal
officers of all state and Central police force on Thursday.
On the same day, the team will also meet District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of all the districts
to review law and order and preparation for the polls, the sources said.
The full bench would meet the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police (DGP) and other senior
officials of the state on Friday.
It would also meet the expenditure officers of all central government departments, besides the officials of lead
banks, railways and airports in the state.
The bench led by the CEC will also hold a press conference before leaving here, the sources said.
