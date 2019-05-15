Election Commission Initiates Probe Into Goa Deputy CM Sardesai's 'Weaponising Youth' Remark

A senior election officer in Goa on Wednesday said they were probing the complaint against state Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai for his comments on "weaponising" the youth and that action will be taken based on the inquiry report.North Goa district's Youth Congress president Vivek D'Silva lodged a complaint with the Election Commission on Monday, saying Sardesai's remark was "an indirect attempt to threaten voters" in the poll-bound Panaji Assembly constituency.He claimed Sardesai's comments were "against the state" and demanded that he be booked for sedition.State deputy chief electoral officer Sangeeta Naik said that the North Goa district election officer was directed to conduct an inquiry and submit the report at the earliest. "Whatever action has to be taken, it will be based on the inquiry report," she said.Last week, while responding to a question on dilution of domicile clause by the Goa University, Sardesai, who heads the Goa Forward Party (GFP), said they were willing to go anywhere to protect the interest of Goans."And if our government has made a mistake, then we will weaponise them (youth) to ensure that Goanness is protected," he said.The Panaji Assembly bypoll, necessitated due to the demise of its sitting MLA and former chief minister Manohar Parrikar, will be held on May 19.