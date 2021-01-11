Election Commission Orders 100 Per cent Attendance Ahead of 5 State Elections

Ahead of five state elections in April-May, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered mandatory 100 per cent attendance for its employees starting January 11. Considering exceptions, employees who are in containment zones or under quarantine/home isolation will be permitted to work from home.

As of now, ECI had been working with its 33 per cent to 50 per cent strength like other government offices.

"Considering the urgent and important work related to General Elections to legislative assemblies of 5 states in supersession of earlier orders in the matter it has been directed by the Commission that all officials in the Commission, be they on regular roll or contract, shall start working from the office with effect from 11.01.2021 ie today,” the official notification stated.

Only those residing in the containment zones or under quarantine/ Home isolation will be permitted to work from home after prior intimation, the circular added.

All officials have been instructed to follow the latest SOP on preventive measures such as wearing face masks, sanitizing, maintenance of social distancing etc. issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from time to time.

The General Assembly Elections for 5 states -Tamilnadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry- are due in April-May. The election body has to complete the process of conducting elections in five states by May 24.