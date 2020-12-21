Election Commission Ready for ‘One Nation, One Election’, Says CEC Sunil Arora After PM’s Pitch

Nearly a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for ‘One Nation, One Election’, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has said that the ECI Is ready to implement the new system.

Speaking exclusively to News 18 India, Arora said, "We are ready for that. After all broad amendments (in laws) by the legislature, Election Commission of India (ECI) is ready for the One Nation One Poll.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in November advocated ‘One Nation, One Poll’ and single voters’ list, saying it is the need of India as polls taking place every few months impact development works.

“Elections are held at different places every few months and hamper the developmental work and all of you know about it. Therefore, it’s a must to have a deep study and deliberation on ‘One Nation, One Election’,” the PM had said.

Arora's statement is crucial as the responsibility of conducting elections in the country lies with the Election Commission of India.

While the idea of conduct simultaneous elections is not new, Modi is pitching for it more than any other previous leaders in the country.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, headed by E M Sudarsana Natchiappan, in 2015 also recommended simultaneous elections.

In 2018, the Law Commission in its draft report recommended that all elections in a calendar year be conducted together.

Many opposition parties, including the Congress, are not in favour of the system. The Congress has termed it an 'impractical' idea.