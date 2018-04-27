Election Commission Releases Poll Preparedness Review for May 12 Karnataka Polls

The Election Commission of India on Friday released the preparedness review data for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.The Deccan state will go to polls on May 12 to elect the new representatives for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly spread across 28 Parliamentary constituencies. According to the report, as many as 20,467 polling stations, including 1,382 auxiliary stations, will be used for voting in the urban areas. Similarly, rural Karnataka will have a total 38,079 polling stations, including 468 auxiliary stations, bringing the state's count to 58,546 such control stations.These stations will be put up at 41,314 locations, of which 10,429 will be in urban and 30,891 in rural areas. At least 56,696 booth level officers (BLOs) have been tasked with conducting the enrollment and voting process.In order to aid voters, the EC has ensured that each and every polling booth is situated on the ground floor and is installed with ramps for the elderly and physically challenged and also equipped with electricity and clean drinking water.As much as 99.86 percent stations will have toilet facility and 84.49 percent will have waiting rooms and shades for the voters to avoid scorching summer heat.The commission further said that as per the roll on February 28, 2018, there were 2,51,79,219 male voters, 2,44,72,288 female voters and 4,552 of the third gender. Of the enrolled voters, EPIC cards have been issued to 4,95,09,417 voters. There are six NRI voters and 27,908 service voters. In terms of the demographic dividend, the largest voting section is the 25-40-year-old voters.The EC has also set the expenditure limit per candidate at Rs 28 lakh. In terms of turnout, EC said the previous state polls in 2013 saw a turnout of 71.45 percent while in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, it was 67.2 percent.