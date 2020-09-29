Election Commission Says No to By-elections in 4 States, Says 'Inputs Tell Holding Polls Difficult'

The Election Commission on Tuesday said that it has decided not to hold by-elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu & West Bengal as it has "received inputs expressing difficulties in conduct of polls".

"Commission has decided not to announce by-elections at this stage in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Commission received inputs expressing difficulties in conduct of elections & issues related to it from Chief Secretaries/Chief Electoral Officers from these states," the election body state in a statement.

The Commission further said that by-polls on one parliamentary constituency of Bihar and two assembly constituencies of Manipur will be held held on November 7, while by-elections on 54 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, MP, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana and UP will take place on November 3. Counting of votes to be held on November 10.