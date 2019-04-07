English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mayawati's Open Appeal to Muslims Comes Under EC Scanner, Poll Body Seeks Report
Mayawati claimed that the 'divisive thought process of the parties are hurting the backward communities and they are 'not benefiting from reservation'.
File photo of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati's open appeal to Muslims during her election rally in Deoband has come under poll body's scanner. The Election Commission has sought a report from Saharanpur district magistrate, news agency ANI reported.
UP chief electoral officer L Venkateshwar Loo has asked for a report of BSP chief's speech, where she she appeals to Muslim voters to "vote for the SP-BSP alliance and not for the Congress candidate, which cannot fight the BJP".
Mayawati claimed that the "divisive thought" process of these parties are hurting the backward communities and they are "not benefiting from reservation". "They are being exploited. Minorities are also suffering," she claimed.
Citing the example of Saharanpur, the BSP chief alleged that the Congress had brought in a Muslim face in the constituency at a later date only to cut the votes of the gathbandhan.
"I want to make an open appeal. It's not the Congress but the alliance which is fighting the BJP. Congress wants to ensure the alliance does not win. Congress is trying to help the BJP in this election,” she said while sharing the stage with Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Ajit Singh.
UP chief electoral officer L Venkateshwar Loo has asked for a report of BSP chief's speech, where she she appeals to Muslim voters to "vote for the SP-BSP alliance and not for the Congress candidate, which cannot fight the BJP".
Mayawati claimed that the "divisive thought" process of these parties are hurting the backward communities and they are "not benefiting from reservation". "They are being exploited. Minorities are also suffering," she claimed.
Citing the example of Saharanpur, the BSP chief alleged that the Congress had brought in a Muslim face in the constituency at a later date only to cut the votes of the gathbandhan.
"I want to make an open appeal. It's not the Congress but the alliance which is fighting the BJP. Congress wants to ensure the alliance does not win. Congress is trying to help the BJP in this election,” she said while sharing the stage with Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Ajit Singh.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- There Has Not Been a Better Player Than Lionel Messi Ever: Rahul Dravid
- 20 Years of Sabyasachi: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor & Many More Stun at Designer's Fashion Show
- Disha Patani Grooves to Selena Gomez's Song 'Can't Get Enough,' Watch Video
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
- Apple iPhone XR Price Cut in India: You Can Also Consider The OnePlus 6T, Samsung S10e And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results