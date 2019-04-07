LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Mayawati's Open Appeal to Muslims Comes Under EC Scanner, Poll Body Seeks Report

Mayawati claimed that the 'divisive thought process of the parties are hurting the backward communities and they are 'not benefiting from reservation'.

News18.com

Updated:April 7, 2019, 8:04 PM IST
File photo of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati's open appeal to Muslims during her election rally in Deoband has come under poll body's scanner. The Election Commission has sought a report from Saharanpur district magistrate, news agency ANI reported.

UP chief electoral officer L Venkateshwar Loo has asked for a report of BSP chief's speech, where she she appeals to Muslim voters to "vote for the SP-BSP alliance and not for the Congress candidate, which cannot fight the BJP".

Mayawati claimed that the "divisive thought" process of these parties are hurting the backward communities and they are "not benefiting from reservation". "They are being exploited. Minorities are also suffering," she claimed.

Citing the example of Saharanpur, the BSP chief alleged that the Congress had brought in a Muslim face in the constituency at a later date only to cut the votes of the gathbandhan.

"I want to make an open appeal. It's not the Congress but the alliance which is fighting the BJP. Congress wants to ensure the alliance does not win. Congress is trying to help the BJP in this election,” she said while sharing the stage with Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Ajit Singh.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
