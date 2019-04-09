English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yogi Adityanath Comes Under EC Scanner Once Again; This Time It's 'Ali-Bajrang Bali' Remark
Taking cognisance of the matter, the poll body sought a report from Meerut district magistrate. The officer has been asked to submit a report by 11 am on Wednesday.
File photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Loading...
New Delhi: Despite Election Commission's warning to be careful while making statements, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday once again landed in trouble over "Ali-Bajrang Bali" remarks.
Taking cognisance of the matter, the poll body sought a report from Meerut district magistrate. The officer has been asked to submit a report by 11 am on Wednesday.
Speaking in Meerut, which goes to polls on April 11, Adityanath said the Congress, BSP and SP were wooing the minority community as they knew supporters of Bajrang Bali won't spare them in the elections.
"Agar Congress, SP, BSP ko 'Ali' par vishwaas hai toh humein bhi 'Bajrang bali' par vishwaas hai. Congress, BSP, SP knows the supporters of Bajrang bali won't spare them in the elections. That's why they are shouting 'Ali, Ali," he said.
Earlier, Adityanath was issued a showcause notice over his 'Modi ji ki Sena' remark. The EC took the decision based on a video clip submitted by the Ghaziabad district magistrate which showed him making the remarks at Ghaziabad rally.
"Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modiji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai. (Congress leaders would feed biryani to terrorists, while Modi's army gives them bullets and bombs). This is the difference. The Congress people use ‘ji‘ to refer to (JeM chief) Masood Azhar to encourage terrorism," Adityanath had said.
Taking cognisance of the matter, the poll body sought a report from Meerut district magistrate. The officer has been asked to submit a report by 11 am on Wednesday.
Speaking in Meerut, which goes to polls on April 11, Adityanath said the Congress, BSP and SP were wooing the minority community as they knew supporters of Bajrang Bali won't spare them in the elections.
"Agar Congress, SP, BSP ko 'Ali' par vishwaas hai toh humein bhi 'Bajrang bali' par vishwaas hai. Congress, BSP, SP knows the supporters of Bajrang bali won't spare them in the elections. That's why they are shouting 'Ali, Ali," he said.
Earlier, Adityanath was issued a showcause notice over his 'Modi ji ki Sena' remark. The EC took the decision based on a video clip submitted by the Ghaziabad district magistrate which showed him making the remarks at Ghaziabad rally.
"Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modiji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai. (Congress leaders would feed biryani to terrorists, while Modi's army gives them bullets and bombs). This is the difference. The Congress people use ‘ji‘ to refer to (JeM chief) Masood Azhar to encourage terrorism," Adityanath had said.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Michael Vaughan's Tweet About 'Pigs and Cows' on Indian Roads Has Outraged Many
- Pakistani Blogger Put Husband in a Burqa to Make a Point About Gender Roles
- Saif Ali Khan Chooses This Actress Over Daughter Sara Ali Khan For Jawaani Jaaneman
- India Women Out of AFC Olympic Qualifiers After 3-3 Draw With Myanmar
- How India's Fringe Players Are Stocking Up Ahead of April 15
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results