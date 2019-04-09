Yogi Adityanath Comes Under EC Scanner Once Again; This Time It's 'Ali-Bajrang Bali' Remark

Despite Election Commission's warning to be careful while making statements, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday once again landed in trouble over "Ali-Bajrang Bali" remarks.Taking cognisance of the matter, the poll body sought a report from Meerut district magistrate. The officer has been asked to submit a report by 11 am on Wednesday.Speaking in Meerut, which goes to polls on April 11, Adityanath said the Congress, BSP and SP were wooing the minority community as they knew supporters of Bajrang Bali won't spare them in the elections."Agar Congress, SP, BSP ko 'Ali' par vishwaas hai toh humein bhi 'Bajrang bali' par vishwaas hai. Congress, BSP, SP knows the supporters of Bajrang bali won't spare them in the elections. That's why they are shouting 'Ali, Ali," he said.Earlier, Adityanath was issued a showcause notice over his 'Modi ji ki Sena' remark. The EC took the decision based on a video clip submitted by the Ghaziabad district magistrate which showed him making the remarks at Ghaziabad rally."Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modiji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai. (Congress leaders would feed biryani to terrorists, while Modi's army gives them bullets and bombs). This is the difference. The Congress people use ‘ji‘ to refer to (JeM chief) Masood Azhar to encourage terrorism," Adityanath had said.