Election Commission Serves Notice to Congress’ CP Joshi Over Casteist Remarks Against PM Modi
The notice was served by the returning officer of Rajsamand district following a complaint by the BJP.
File photo of Congress leader CP Joshi (PTI)
Jaipur: The Election Commission has served a notice to Congress leader CP Joshi for alleged violation of code of conduct over his casteist remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others, a senior official said.
