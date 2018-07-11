Election Commission Writes to CBDT Seeking Help in Verification of Candidates' Affidavits

In a move to check electoral malpractices, the Election Commission of India has written a letter to Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) asking it for help in determining the authenticity of affidavits filed by candidates at the time of their nomination.The EC requested CBDT to evolve a uniform format through which information regarding the mismatched affidavits can be shared easily with the former.The EC requested CBDT to share information under five categories, which were earlier decided in the meeting between them in 2013.The categories on which EC wants information are mentioned below.Specific cases forwarded by the ECICases witnessing phenomenal growth when the current affidavits compared to that filed during the previous elections, if anyCases of winning candidates and the veracity of the affidavits compared to the returns of income, if any, filed by themInstances where there was no PAN but movable/immovable assets disclosed are in excess of Rs 5 croreCases where addition of new immovable assets above a threshold, say Rs 2 crore vis-a-vis last affidavit, if any, is witnessedEarlier, in another letter to CBDT, the EC proposed to put verification report in public domain, but CBDT replied that it is not feasible as it will be in contravention to the provisions of section 138 of the Income tax Act, 1961. The CBDT further said that such a n act would attract punishment under section 280 of the IT Act, 1961.