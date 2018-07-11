English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Election Commission Writes to CBDT Seeking Help in Verification of Candidates' Affidavits
The EC requested CBDT to evolve a uniform format through which information regarding the mismatched affidavits can be shared easily with the former.
File image of Election Commission office in New Delhi.
New Delhi: In a move to check electoral malpractices, the Election Commission of India has written a letter to Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) asking it for help in determining the authenticity of affidavits filed by candidates at the time of their nomination.
The EC requested CBDT to evolve a uniform format through which information regarding the mismatched affidavits can be shared easily with the former.
The EC requested CBDT to share information under five categories, which were earlier decided in the meeting between them in 2013.
The categories on which EC wants information are mentioned below.
Category A: Specific cases forwarded by the ECI
Category B: Cases witnessing phenomenal growth when the current affidavits compared to that filed during the previous elections, if any
Category C: Cases of winning candidates and the veracity of the affidavits compared to the returns of income, if any, filed by them
Category D: Instances where there was no PAN but movable/immovable assets disclosed are in excess of Rs 5 crore
Category E: Cases where addition of new immovable assets above a threshold, say Rs 2 crore vis-a-vis last affidavit, if any, is witnessed
Earlier, in another letter to CBDT, the EC proposed to put verification report in public domain, but CBDT replied that it is not feasible as it will be in contravention to the provisions of section 138 of the Income tax Act, 1961. The CBDT further said that such a n act would attract punishment under section 280 of the IT Act, 1961.
Also Watch
The EC requested CBDT to evolve a uniform format through which information regarding the mismatched affidavits can be shared easily with the former.
The EC requested CBDT to share information under five categories, which were earlier decided in the meeting between them in 2013.
The categories on which EC wants information are mentioned below.
Category A: Specific cases forwarded by the ECI
Category B: Cases witnessing phenomenal growth when the current affidavits compared to that filed during the previous elections, if any
Category C: Cases of winning candidates and the veracity of the affidavits compared to the returns of income, if any, filed by them
Category D: Instances where there was no PAN but movable/immovable assets disclosed are in excess of Rs 5 crore
Category E: Cases where addition of new immovable assets above a threshold, say Rs 2 crore vis-a-vis last affidavit, if any, is witnessed
Earlier, in another letter to CBDT, the EC proposed to put verification report in public domain, but CBDT replied that it is not feasible as it will be in contravention to the provisions of section 138 of the Income tax Act, 1961. The CBDT further said that such a n act would attract punishment under section 280 of the IT Act, 1961.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Monday 09 July , 2018 No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Monday 09 July , 2018 SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ajay Devgn Announces a Biopic on Chanakya; Neeraj Pandey to Direct the Film; Deets Inside
- Guess Who Suggested Janhvi Kapoor's Name to Shashank Khaitan for Dhadak? No, It's Not KJo
- Cristiano Ronaldo Joining Juventus From Real Madrid in 100 Million Euro Transfer
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Umtiti Heads France Into Final After 12 Years as Belgium Fall Short
- Nadal Goes Grocery Shopping On His Bicycle this Wimbledon