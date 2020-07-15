INDIA

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa Will Now Take Over as Vice President of Asian Development Bank

Lavasa will succeed vice president Diwakar Gupta, who is in charge of private sector operations, and public-private partnerships.

  July 15, 2020
Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is set to join Asian Development Bank as vice president. He till has over two years left in his term as EC.

According to a report in India Express, Lavasa will succeed vice president Diwakar Gupta, who is in charge of private sector operations, and public-private partnerships. Gupta completes his term on August 31.

Lavasa had hit the headlines last year during Lok Sabha elections when he had opposed the clean chit given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former BJP president Amit Shah over violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Later, three members of his family, including his wife, came under the scanner of the Income Tax Department for alleged non-declaration of income and disproportionate assets. The family members have, however, denied the allegations.

