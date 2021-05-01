Election Results 2021 Date and Time: When and Where to Watch Assembly Election Live Result

After the exit polls, all eyes are now on May 2, when the counting of votes will take place for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry assembly elections. The Election Commission (EC) will start releasing result trends from 8 am onwards on its website and app. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EC has curbed the entry of candidates and their counting agents into counting centres without a negative RT-PCR report or two doses of vaccination. It has also prohibited victory rallies.

HERE’S IS HOW TO CHECK ON EC APP

Step 1. Download ECI’s ‘Voter Helpline’ app from the Google Playstore

Step 2. After being opened, it will ask you to login using your mobile number.

YOU CAN SKIP LOGIN AND JUMP TO THE HOME PAGE.

Step 3. There are 6 options: Forms, Complaint, EVM, Elections, Results and Candidates.

Step 4. When you click on Results, it will open a webpage ‘Election Results May 2021’.

Step 5. Click on ‘General Assembly Elections’ option to check the result of the desired state.

You can check the results party-wise or constituency-wise. You can also see the constituency-wise trends.

Disclaimer: Readers can also check News18.com for fast and accurate updates related to election results, news and analyses.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here