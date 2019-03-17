Election Tracker LIVE: Congress Leader Digambar Kamat in Delhi Amid Speculation of BJP Entry, Goa CM Post

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar accused the BJP of spreading rumours about Kamat. "This is a game plan of the BJP's dirty tricks department which is spreading rumours to malign the image of Kamat and the Congress," he said. Chodankar also alleged that the BJP was trying to scare its own alliance partners with such speculations. "Kamat is very much in the Congress and he will continue with the party," he added.
Event Highlights
- Goa Congress Refutes Rumours About Kamat
- Balbir Singh Jakhar AAP's 7th Delhi LS Candidate
- ‘Others' Voters Hike by 15,306 in 5 Years
- Will do Our Best to Defeat BJP: Deve Gowda
- Naveen Might Contest From West Odisha
- Fissures in Bihar Mahagathbandhan?
- LS Polls: 11,558 Ads Removed From Mumbai
- YSR Congress Announces Lok Sabha Candidates
- Priyanka Gandhi Arrives in Lucknow
- Congress Seals Alliance With Apna Dal (Sone Lal)
- Dinakaran Announces LS Candidates
- AIADMK to Contest on 20 LS seats in TN
Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has arrived in Lucknow to hold meeting with party workers today. She will take a three-day, 140 km long 'ganga-yatra' on a steamer boat, starting tomorrow, from Chhatnag in Prayagraj to Assi Ghat in Varanasi.
The Aam Aadmi Party Sunday announced Balbir Singh Jakhar its candidate for the West Delhi parliamentary seat. The AAP had on March 2 announced the names of its candidates for six of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai announced Jakhar's name as party candidate in a press conference here. Atishi will contest from East Delhi, Guggan Singh from northwest Delhi, Raghav Chadha from south, Dilip Pandey from northeast, Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk and Brijesh Goyal from New Delhi seats.
‘Others' Voters Hike by 15,306 in 5 Years | The number of transgender voters enrolled in 'others' category in the electoral list has not seen much increase since the 2014 general elections. According to data provided by the Election Commission, the number of voters enrolled in the "other" category now stands at 38,325, an increase of 15,306 in the last five years. The poll panel had since 2012 allowed registration of transgender persons as 'others' in the electoral rolls. Transgender activists claim the figure is quite low compared to their population, as many of them still refrain from enrolling themselves in the voters list as 'others'. Though the 2011 census puts the population of transgenders at around 4.9 lakh, activists claim it is much higher than that.
Amid reports of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar’s failing health, speculations have emerged that the central leadership of BJP is likely to pick a new chief minister of Goa. ANI quoted Goa deputy speaker Michael Lobo saying that on Saturday evening, a discussion was held over Congress leader and former chief minister Digambar Kamat joining BJP. The decision on whether he will be the CM will be taken by central leadership. Earlier today, former BJP minister and core committee member, Dayanand Mandrekar hinted at a change of leadership in the state.
Former joint director of CBI VV Lakshmi Narayana joined Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena party on Sunday along with former Vice-Chancellor of Srikrishna Devaraya University, Rajagopal at the party office in Vijayawada city. VV Lakshmi Narayana is known to have carried out the investigation in YSRCP Chief Jaganmohan Reddy’s Assets Case and Karnataka BJP leader Gali Janardhan Reddy’s Obulapuram illegal mining cases. The former CBI JD had arrested Jaganmohan Reddy earlier in the assets case and sent him to prison for 16 months.
On the issue of seat arrangement between Congress and JDS in Karnataka, former Prime Minister and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda said that the coalition will try its best to reduce the strength of BJP in the southern state. “JDS will contest on 8 seats, Congress will contest on 20 seats in K'taka. Cong-JDU will do everything possible jointly,” said Deve Gowda.
Former PM&JDS leader HD Deve Gowda: In Karnataka, we're running a coalition govt with Congress. JDS will contest on 8 seats, Congress will contest on 20 seats in K'taka. We'll try to do our best to see that strength of BJP is reduced. Cong-JDU will do everything possible jointly. pic.twitter.com/IetQp1sLap— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2019
LJP faces uphill task of reasserting its political stance | The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), founded by Ram Vilas Paswan, is facing an uphill task this time in the Lok Sabha elections of reasserting its political standing after the party chief has virtually passed on the baton to his son Chirag Paswan. Serving his eighth term as the MP from Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, which Ram Vilas Paswan has won with record margins on more than one occasion, the septuagenarian leader has made it clear that he will not be contesting the polls and seek re-entry into Parliament through the Rajya Sabha. His party, however, will be contesting six out of the 40 seats in Bihar the same number the LJP had won in 2014 in alliance with the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United).
Telangana anticipates a shortage of police personnel for the Lok Sabha polls as it is difficult to get additional forces from other states due to simultaneous elections all over the country, a top election official said. "We are taking all efforts to make proper arrangements but I anticipate there will be a slight shortage of uniformed personnel," chief electoral officer Rajat Kumar said. During the assembly polls last year, about 19,000 additional security personnel from other states were deployed.
Former BJD legislator Prakash Chandra Behera joins BJP | Former BJD legislator Prakash Chandra Behera joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi. Behera was the Congress MLA from Salepur (Cuttack, Odisha), and had resigned from the party on Saturday. Joining the BJP, he said, "I have faith in Narendra Modi's leadership and the youngsters in my constituency are really impressed with the government's decision of carrying out surgical strikes." He said he quit the Congress because he was ignored by the party's state leadership.
Delhi: Prakash Chandra Behera joins BJP in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Behera, Congress MLA from Salepur (Cuttack, Odisha), had resigned from the party yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4hrdlMq0iN— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2019
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav today after the latter's tweet sparked a fresh row. Sources in RJD claim that there seems to be no agreement between Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party & Congress over seat sharing in Bihar for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Congress has announced candidature on 11 seats while RJD is not ready to give more than 8 seats in the state.
As many as 11,558 unauthorised political advertisements and posters have been removed from Mumbai suburban district ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, an election official said. Besides, 16 police complaints of such unauthorised boards have also been filed in the last one week as part of implementation of the model code of conduct in the district, he said. "So far, 9,298 advertisement boards, posters, banners and flags have been removed from public places. Besides, 2,260 such boards have been removed from private properties," he said. Senior police and civic officials have been given the task to help in the implementation of the code of conduct in their areas of jurisdiction, he added. Mumbai suburban district comprises four Lok Sabha and 26 Assembly constituencies. Its administrative limits are from Mahim Causeway to Dahisar, Kurla to Mulund and Kurla to Trombay.
PM Changes Name on Twitter to 'Chowkidar Narendra Modi', 'Chowkidar Amit Shah' Follows Suit | A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged supporters to take the #MainBhiChowkidar pledge against corruption, the PM changed his name on Twitter to ‘Chowkidar’, with ‘Chowkidar Amit Shah’ following suit. More BJP ministers and leaders are also changing their Twitter handle names and are adding the word ‘Chowkidar’ before their names. The PM had launched the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign on Saturday, calling upon citizens to take the pledge to fight against corruption and other social evils. "Your Chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar," Modi said in a series of tweets. "Today, every Indian is saying. Main Bhi Chowkidar," he added.
Congress loses another MLA in Odisha | Congress MLA from Salepur (Cuttack, Odisha), Prakash Chandra Behera will be joining BJP on Sunday. He had resigned from Congress on Saturday. On Saturday, Odisha MP Balabhadra Majhi, who quit the BJD earlier this week, joined BJP. The Nabarangpur MP quit the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha, saying that he was ignored by the party. BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed Majhi into the party fold and said the latter had worked a lot for his constituency.
CLICK TO READ | Ganga Sojourn, Dalit Outreach: How Priyanka Gandhi's Trump Cards Have Hit SP-BSP, BJP Games
Top Congress leaders have confirmed that Priyanka Gandhi's visit to cities along river Ganga has more or less been finalised. This comes with two serious political and electoral agenda.
Congress general secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives in Lucknow | Congress general secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives in Lucknow, to hold meeting with party workers on Sunday. She will take a 3-day, 140 km long 'ganga-yatra' on a steamer boat, starting from Monday, from Chhatnag in Prayagraj to Assi Ghat in Varanasi. According to a report, Gandhi's scheduled boat ride from Allahabad to Varanasi will begin from Monday after "detailing issues" delayed the official announcement. The realisation that there is a lean flow of water on some stretches of the Ganga is likely to cause last-minute hiccups.
The Congress on Saturday sealed an alliance with the Krishna Patel-led faction of the Apna Dal in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finalised a seat-sharing deal with the Apna Dal (Sone Lal), the other faction of the party led by Anupriya Patel, a Minister of State in the Narendra Modi government. The Congress has left two Lok Sabha seats for the alliance partner — Basti and Gonda. Soon after the finalisation of the alliance, Krishna Patel's son-in-law Pankaj Niranjan Singh Chandel joined the Congress and was welcomed to the party by its President Rahul Gandhi.
Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder TTV Dinakaran on Sunday announced the first list of 24 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The legislators, who were disqualified, have been nominated again for the nine constituencies where by elections will be held. While Trichy's former mayor Sarubala Thondaiman will contest from this seat, former speaker K Kalimuthu's son David Annadurai will fight polls from Madurai.
The BJP is set to drop sitting MP from Patna Sahib Shatrughan Sinha and he is likely to be replaced by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, sources said. Prasad's name was discussed in the BJP's central election committee here which was attended by party chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
AIADMK will be contesting on 20 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu | Tamil Nadu deputy CM and senior AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam announced in Chennai that AIADMK will be contesting on 20 Lok Sabha seats which include South Chennai, Theni, Pollachi, Karur & Erode. BJP will be contest on Lok Sabha constituencies of Kanyakumari, Sivagangai, Coimbatore, Thoothukudi & Ramanathapuram. DMDK will be contesting from Chennai north, Virudhunagar, Trichy and Kallakuruchi constituencies.
A newspaper report said that Gandhi will travel further to Ballia, in the second phase of her tour, and cross the river to touch Bihar at Chhapra. The Congress leader will undertake the second leg of her river journey from the end of this month.
India's general election fever rolled into the UK on Saturday, with the overseas units of rivals BJP and Congress organising separate car rallies to garner support from the sizeable Indian diaspora in the country.
The Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP), the BJP's overseas unit, flagged off its campaign with European racing champion Advait Deodhar being part of the rally, in which hundreds of cars took to the streets of London, Birmingham, Leicester, Manchester, Edinburgh and Newcastle.
The rival Congress' overseas unit, Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) UK, launched its rally from west London to cover Birmingham, Coventry and Slough before assembling back in south-west London.
OFBJP President Kuldeep Shekhawat said: "There are around 10,000 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in the UK who are actively or passively participating in this world's biggest dance of democracy, the Indian general election 2019".
"The central message is consistent worldwide to support 'Team Modi' for a clean sweep in the elections. This rally marks the first major Team UK effort to spread the message among the Indian diaspora and get them involved in the campaign," he said. The OFBJP rally, involving NAMO T-shirts and BJP flags, was coordinated by several local party units.
The London rally drove past the iconic monuments like Houses of Parliament and the Tower Bridge as well as heavily Indian-populated areas of Wembley and Southall before gathering for an event expected to be attended by local British MPs such as Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman and Labour Party MP Seema Malhotra.
The IOC UK rally, headed by President Kamalpreet Singh Dhaliwal, involved en-route plans for a large gathering in Birmingham and then at the final meeting point in west London.
The group had hoped to get Congress Party campaign leader Priyanka Gandhi to address the event, but said the plans had to be changed once the Election Commission of India announced the election dates last week.
"The theme of our campaign is to bring back Indian glory by bringing back the Congress party and to enthuse the Indian diaspora in the UK to influence their family members with this message to save Indian democracy," said IOC UK spokesperson Sudhakar Goud.
The rallies, which attracted hundreds of local volunteers and supporters from both the parties, are set to give way to other diaspora events as the election campaign builds up towards the first phase of polling on April 11.
As part of the so-called "NRI4NaMo" initiative around the world, triggered by the head of the party's foreign policy wing Vijay Chauthaiwale, OFBJP UK has plans for a so-called "Run For Modi" and a Kavi Sammelan in early April besides ongoing social media drives.
IOC UK said its social media focus will be on "countering fake news being circulated by Modi social media team" and the organisation also plans a series of gatherings, with hundreds of its volunteers set to travel to India to join the grassroots campaign.
-
16 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa SL vs SA 225/1049.3 overs 135/228.0 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
-
16 Mar, 2019 | USA in United Arab Emirates UAE vs USA 182/720.0 overs 158/620.0 oversUnited Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
-
15 Mar, 2019 | USA in United Arab Emirates USA vs UAE 152/715.0 overs 29/23.3 oversMatch Abandoned
-
13 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa SL vs SA 189/1039.2 overs 190/432.5 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
-
13 Mar, 2019 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 272/950.0 overs 237/1050.0 oversAustralia beat India by 35 runs