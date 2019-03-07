Election Tracker LIVE: Congress is Part of UP Mahagathbandhan, They are Fighting on 2 Seats, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Election Tracker LIVE: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has reiterated that the Congress is essentially part of the SP-BSP-RLD grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh by virtue of contesting on two seats — Amethi and Rae Bareli. Yadav also launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, saying it had no right to hand out “certificate of nationalism”.
With the Lok Sabha election schedule likely to be announced in the coming days, the Congress, too, has amped up the pressure on the BJP and Narendra Modi government over the Rafale deal and the confusion over the casualty count in Balakot airstrikes. Addressing a press meet today morning, Gandhi mocked the government’s claim in Supreme Court that Rafale documents cited by The Hindu in an investigative report were stolen from the defence ministry. “Is the government then accepting that the report was right in alleging parallel Rafale negotiations by the PMO,” asked Gandhi.
Mar 7, 2019 2:02 pm (IST)
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who is addressing a public meeting in Moga, Punjab says, "Hindustan main jo Narendra Modi ji ne garibi badhai hai, jin logon ko berozgaar kiya hai, hum Hindustan se garibi ko mita denge. (Narendra Modi has increased poverty and unemployment in the country. We will eradicate these)"
Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram citing the celebrated judgement of the US Supreme Court in 1971 in the case of the Pentagon Papers has demanded the publication of all documents related to the Rafale aircraft deal. '"We fully support the publication of documents pertaining to the Rafale deal. The argument that they are 'stolen papers' flies in the face of Article 19 of the Constitution," he said in separate tweets.
The Finance Minister also hits out at the Congress chief over his remarks on Rafale issue. "No dynast is above law and CAG (Comptroller Auditor General). Congress and its leaders have boxed itself to a corner, have got themselves trapped," he says.
Mar 7, 2019 1:15 pm (IST)
In the Cabinet Meet Briefing Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved additional funds amounting to Rs 2790 crore towards sugar mills. An approval was also given to the recommendations of the Group of Ministers (GoM) relating to issues of stressed Thermal Power Projects.
Mar 7, 2019 1:00 pm (IST)
Cabinet Passes Ordinance on 13-point Roster System | The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved an ordinance on the reservation mechanism for university teachers during its last meeting before the general elections. Various students' and teachers' organisations had been urging the government to bring an ordinance to restore the 200-point roster taking college or university as a unit for reservation in teaching posts.
Mar 7, 2019 12:56 pm (IST)
BSP also put out a statement admonishing the Defence Ministry over their defence in the SC court hearing on Wednesday "The Prime Minister should have apologised to the country for their national security failures before their revelations in the SC proceedings," the statement said in reference to The Hindu reports from last month. The report had quoted documents which revealed that the PM Modi had held parallel discussions with the French side even as the fighter jet deal was being negotiated.
Mar 7, 2019 12:27 pm (IST)
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also gave her two cents on the matter. "The Modi govt made a sensational disclosure in the Hon'ble Supreme Court that secret documents pertaining to Rafale fighter deal were stolen from the Defence Ministry. Very strange & irresponsible chowkidari. Is national security & interest in the safe hands? Think long & loud," she tweeted.
The Congress chief in the press conference today had said, "The prime minister delayed the Rafale deal... The parallel negotiations retarded the delivery of Rafale. The aircraft could not come early because you wanted to give Anil Ambani Rs 30,000 crore,"
Mar 7, 2019 11:57 am (IST)
After a press conference earlier today, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has once again slammed PM Modi over the Rafale deal, "First Rafael's money was stolen, And now the file is stolen. FIR should be on Modi ji, FIR is lodged, the media of theft catching media It says, 'Andher Nagari, Chupta Raja'," he tweeted.
Seeking the dismissal of the review petitions against the Rafale verdict, Attorney General KK Venugopal said the possession of the documents amounts to an offence under the Official Secrets Act.
Mar 7, 2019 11:34 am (IST)
"Those who put documents on the Rafale deal in the public domain are guilty under the Official Secrets Act and contempt of court," Attorney General K K Venugopal had said before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in Wednesday's proceedings.
Mar 7, 2019 11:33 am (IST)
"After misguiding SC, misleading the nation, destroying all vital Institutions of the country, Modi govt's threat to file cases under Official Secrets Act against The Hindu & Mr. N. Ram is a serious threat to freedom of speech & expression guaranteed by the constitution of India," he wrote in a subsequent tweet. Naidu was referring to the government accusations against The Hindu in the SC hearing on Wednesday, in which they blamed the newspaper for "stealing" documents from the Defence Ministry.
Mar 7, 2019 11:28 am (IST)
Chandrababu Naidu Slams Centre Over Rafale Hearing | Andhra CM also hit out at the Centre for attempting to "silence the press" on the Rafale deal. "Instead of coming clean on alleged irregularities of Rafale deal brought out by The Hindu and Mr. N. Ram, the Modi govt is trying to silence the press through unconstitutional means by creating a climate of fear. It signals an imminent possibility of the breakdown of democracy," Naidu tweeted.
Union Cabinet's Last Meet Before Polls Underway | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with his cabinet for a one last time before the Lok Sabha elections.The Cabinet is likely to take up an ordinance on the reservation mechanism for university teachers.
Two major political developments within 24 hours of each other - the first long on the cards and the second completely unexpected - have set the political stage nicely ahead of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha.
Mar 7, 2019 11:03 am (IST)
The news of Patel's entry into the Congress fold comes only a few days after two major political developments - former MP Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda took the plunge into the saffron pond and Biju Janata Dal MP Tathagata Satpathy announced a hiatus from politics.
Mar 7, 2019 10:56 am (IST)
Meanwhile, in the major political developments that have taken place ahead of the elections, sources have said that Patidar leader Hardik Patel is set to join the Congress on March 12. Patel, who led the agitation demanding reservation for the Patidar community, confirmed that he will contest the Lok Sabha election from Jamnagar constituency in Gujarat.
The first high-resolution satellite images available of the targeted area show at least six buildings on the madrasa site on March 4, six days after the airstrike.
Mar 7, 2019 10:39 am (IST)
Even as the Modi government remains silence over the casualities, the news agency Reuters on Wednesday released high-resolution satellite images which shows a religious school run by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in the northeastern part of Pakistan which appears to be still standing days after the airstrike. Until now, no high-resolution satellite images were publicly available. But the images from Planet Labs, which show details as small as 72 cm (28 inches), offer a clearer look at the structures the Indian government said were attacked.
Mar 7, 2019 10:34 am (IST)
"Of late Rahul is trusting Pakistan more than our own forces," Ravi Shankar Prasad said. His comments come at a time when the opposition parties have been demanding the Centre for evidence of the casualty count of the February 26 IAF airstrike at Pakistan's Balakot.
Mar 7, 2019 10:32 am (IST)
BJP to Hold Presser Soon to Counter Cong Attack | Meanwhile, shortly after Rahul Gandhi's press conference on Thursday, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced that he will be holding a presser to counter Congress' charges against the Centre. "Lying has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi. Rafale is important for National Security. CAG (Comptroller Auditor General's report) gave the Rafale deal a clean chit, so had the SC. Does Rahul want a certificate from Pakistan?" Prasad said.
Mar 7, 2019 10:29 am (IST)
The Congress on Wednesday, a day after they had rejected their alliance with AAP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, that nine MLAs of the ruling party in Delhi were in touch with the party.
Mar 7, 2019 10:26 am (IST)
'Party Unit Unanimously Declined AAP Alliance' | The Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also ruminated over the breakdown of their alliance with the ruling Aam Admi Party in Delhi saying, "The party unit unanimously said no to an alliance".
Rahul's latest attack on the PM came after the government told the Supreme Court that documents related to the Rafale fighter jet deal have been stolen from the defence ministry, and said The Hindu newspaper published articles based on them.
Mar 7, 2019 10:12 am (IST)
Congress spokesperson Surjewala on Wednesday had also said that it was now crystal clear that Modi "misled Parliament and duped the country to cover up the murky dealings and blatant corruption, besides, squandering away national security interests".
Mar 7, 2019 9:56 am (IST)
In a further jibe at Modi, the Congress chief said, "Rafale files disappeared, it was said that an investigation should be conducted against you (media) because Rafale files disappeared; but the person who was involved in Rs 30,000 crore scam, no investigation against him?"
Mar 7, 2019 9:51 am (IST)
"Let the government do whatever they want legally but justice should be done to everyone if you are saying that these documents were missing and now if these documents show that there was a parallel negotiation then why can't a probe be ordered into the people mentioned in the documents," Rahul Gandhi says questioning "why there is no criminal investigation when the PM's name is clearly being mentioned in the files".
Mar 7, 2019 9:48 am (IST)
Congress Launches Attack Over Rafale After SC Hearing | In a presser on Thursday Congress chief Rahul Gandhi once against tore into the government's defence on the Rafale deal saying, "On one hand you are saying the documents are missing, so this means the documents are genuine and it's clearly written in them that PMO was carrying out parallel negotiations".
Top Court Tells off Govt Over 'Illegal Documents' Defence | The Supreme Court in the Rafale deal hearing on Wednesday had come down heavily on the government for citing national security to resist a probe into the acquisition of the fighter jets from France. During the hearing, the government told the Supreme Court that documents related to Rafale deal have been stolen from the Defence Ministry. But the bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi told the Centre that if the documents were stolen, it is for the government to put its house in order.
Mar 7, 2019 9:40 am (IST)
"There is now enough evidence to prosecute the PM in the Rafale Scam. The trail of corruption begins & ends with him. That crucial Rafale files incriminating him are now reported 'stolen' by the Govt, is destruction of evidence & an obvious coverup," Congress chief said on Twitter, using the hashtag "FIRagainstCorruptModi". He was referring to the top court's hearing on a clutch of petitions against the earlier order on the 36 fighter jet deal between India and France.
Opposition parties, meanwhile, have questioned the delay in announcing the poll dates, with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel asking the Election Commission whether it was waiting for the Prime Minister's "official" travel programme "to conclude".
PM Modi has been making a quick dash to states, conducting election rallies as well as government functions ahead of the announcement. He inaugurated projects worth Rs. 59,000 crore this week across three states - Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Several other key ministers of the BJP were also busy with a string of inaugurations.
Once the model code of conduct — a set of guideliness issued by the EC for the conduct of political parties and candidates when the electoral process is underway — comes into force, parties in power at the Centre and in states are barred from making any announcements that can impact poll outcome or disturb the level playing field.
As per new rules introduced by the election commission, candidates will have to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country in their poll affidavits.
"The I-T department will look into it and, if any, discrepancies are found then it will be uploaded on the Election Commission (EC) website and strict action will be initiated," CEC Sunil Arora said.
When asked about the EC's stand on inflammatory speeches, Arora said in his review meetings, he tried to find out the status of such cases lodged during previous elections. In all the 1,63,331 polling centres, VVPAT machines will be used this time, he said.