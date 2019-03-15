Election Tracker LIVE: Digivijaya Singh Likely to Contest From Bhopal, Jyotiraditya Scindia May Switch to Gwalior Seat

Event Highlights
- Digvijay Likely to Contest from Bhopal
- Apna Dal Inks Deal with BJP
- NCP Releases Second List for LS polls
- Sikkim Democratic Front Releases First List
- Rahul Gandhi in Bargarh, Odisha
- BSP-Jan Sena Form Alliance in AP, Telangana
- SC Issues Notice to EC on DMK Plea
- Rahul Gandhi in Raipur
- Cong Likely to Ally With Shivpal Yadav Party
- SC Issues Notice to EC on VVPAT petition
- Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Backs Out of BJP Alliance
- Fadnavis, Thackeray Rallies Today
Of the total 29 parliamentary constituencies, single names have been recommended each in half-a-dozen parliamentary constituencies by the PEC to the CEC for consideration. According to sources, Kamal Nath’s son Nakul has also been recommended as a party candidate for the polls from Chhindwara LS seat, which is currently held by his father.
Left Front in Bengal Likely to Announce First List Today | Left front in Bengal will announce its first list of 25 candidates today. The decision was taken by the left amid its ongoing seat-sharing talks with the Congress where a mutually agreeable list is yet to be reached. Left likely to keep 10-11 seats open for the Congress.
Speculation in Rajasthan over Cong Ticket for Gehlot's Son | With the Congress about to announce its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, speculation about electoral debut of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot is gaining ground. Vaibhav Gehlot, currently a state unit general secretary, is likely to be fielded from his home turf Jodhpur or Jalore-Sirohi Lok Sabha constituency as the respective district Congress committees have received proposals supporting his candidature, PTI reported as party insiders saying.
SP Fields Tabassum Hasan from Kairana | The Samajwadi Party fielded sitting MP Tabassum Hasan from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh as it announced its fourth list of candidates for the general election. Hasan had won the Kairana Lok Sabha by-election last year when she contested on a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ticket and as a joint candidate of the Opposition. Releasing a list of four candidates, the SP said Shafiq-ur-Rehman Burq would be the party candidate from Sambhal. Vinod Kumar alias Pandit Singh will contest from Gonda and Ram Sagar Rawat from Barabanki (reserved), it said. The SP has already released three lists of 11 candidates and with this list, the party has named its candidates for 15 seats out of its quota of 37 seats.
CLICK TO READ | SC Seeks EC Response on Opposition Leaders' Plea on Counting of VVPAT Slips
Several opposition leaders had moved the apex court, seeking the verification of 50 per cent of votes by paper trail before announcing the results of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
BJP-Apna Dal alliance will contest in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Apna Dal will contest from two seats, of which Anupriya S Patel will contest from Mirzapur, BJP president Amit Shah tweeted.
“फिर एक बार-मोदी सरकार” के संकल्प के साथ ‘भाजपा-अपना दल’ गठबंधन उत्तरप्रदेश में लोकसभा चुनाव साथ-साथ लडेगा।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 15, 2019
अपना दल प्रदेश की दो सीटों पर चुनाव लडेगा, जिसमे श्रीमती @AnupriyaSPatel जी मिर्जापुर से चुनाव लड़ेंगी और दूसरी सीट पर दोनों दलों के नेता बैठकर चर्चा करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/kBbuAyBs7m
Sanjeev Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer Karnataka on total cash seizure after the imposition of Model Code of Conduct.
Sanjeev Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer Karnataka: Total cash seizure till date (since the imposition of Model Code of Conduct ) is Rs 54 lakh, liquor worth Rs 8.53 crore also seized, 650 gm of gold & 40 kg of silver have also been seized & 1,818 excise cases have been registered. pic.twitter.com/UfaOUHS9BP— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
The National Congress Party has released the second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. Parth Ajit Pawar grandson of Sharad Pawar will be contesting from Maval in Pune district. The NCP list of five includes Dhanraj Haribhau Mahale from Dindori, Sameer Bhujbal from Nashik, Amol Kolhe from Shirur and Bajrang Sonavane from Beed.
Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe at Naveen Patnaik in Odisha Rally | The Congress chief in his rally address in Odisha's Bargarh says," What has Naveen Patnaik done for the unemployed youth of Odisha? Is there anyone here who can say Naveen Patnaik or Narendra Modi gave them employment? But Modi ji indulged in corruption and gave Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani."
Rahul Gandhi in Bargarh,Odisha: What has Naveen Patnaik done for the unemployed youth of Odisha? Is there anyone here who can say Naveen Patnaik or Narendra Modi gave them employment? But Modi ji indulged in corruption and gave Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani pic.twitter.com/thuEnWyTGb— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
BSP-Jan Sena Form Alliance in AP, Telangana | BSP chief Mayawati has announced that her party and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena will fight together in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana."It will be great to see Pawan Kalyan as the CM of AP....we will soon be beginning our campaign in AP,"she said. The parties have almost finalized a seat-sharing agreement.
BSP Chief Mayawati: Jana Sena and BSP will fight together in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; seats have almost been finalized. pic.twitter.com/t7UbHOw8pn— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
CLICK TO READ | DMK Chief MK Stalin's Son-in-law Booked in Pollachi Sexual Assault Case for 'Spreading Rumours'
Acting on a complaint by deputy speaker of Tamil Nadu assembly Pollachi V Jayaraman, the cybercrime wing of the city police registered a case of spreading false propaganda on social media against Jayaraman.
All alliance partners of UPA in Tamil Nadu have unanimously passed a resolution for a court-monitored probe in the Pollachi sexual abuse case. A political slugfest erupted on Thursday after the Chennai Police registered a case against Sabareesan Vedamurthy, son-in-law of DMK president MK Stalin on the charge of spreading rumours alleging involvement of ruling AIADMK functionaries in the issue."They have filed a case against my son-in-law to divert attention from the case. The Pollachi sexual abuse case will definitely become an election issue," the DMK chief said.
SC issues notice to Election Commission on petitions filed by VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran in connection with dispute over AIADMK ‘two leaves’ election symbol case. The Delhi HC had earlier dismissed their petitions. The top court has now sought EC’s response before March 25.
SC issues notice to Election Commission on petitions filed by VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran challenging order of Delhi HC dismissing their petitions in connection with dispute over AIADMK ‘two leaves’ election symbol case. SC seeks EC’s response before March 25 (file pics) pic.twitter.com/AbbOj14iZP— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
Congress chief in Raipur | Rahul Gandhi during his interaction with healthcare professionals in Raipur says," India is transitioning from a rural system to urban system. There is a massive shift that is taking place. It's a traumatic shift."
Congress President Rahul Gandhi during his interaction with healthcare professionals in Raipur: India is transitioning from a rural system to urban system. There is a massive shift that is taking place. It's a traumatic shift. #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/W2MGb1RnFR— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
Cong to Form Alliance With Shipal Yadav's Party: Sources | Congress is all set to forge an alliance with the estranged uncle of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, sources have said. The party likely to give to the party 10 to 12 seats. Sources have revealed that Shivpal Yadav had met Priyanka Gandhi few days back in a closed-door meeting in Delhi where the alliance was firmed.
SC Issues Notice to Election Commission on VVPAT petition | Supreme Court issues notice to the Election Commission on plea of 21 Opposition parties seeking direction that 50 per cent EVM results are matched and crosschecked with VVPATs before the declaration of results in the upcoming General Elections.
Supreme Court issues notice to the Election Commission on plea of 21 Opposition parties seeking direction that 50 per cent EVM results are matched and crosschecked with VVPATs before the declaration of results in the upcoming General Elections. pic.twitter.com/YP1aTHJu46— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
Meanwhile, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra slammed the BJP while endorsing Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's earlier statement in which he said that the "law shall apply to everybody". Citing the Enforcement Directorate investigation against him, Vadra wrote in a series of tweets, "Since there are no wrong doings by me or my companies, n all allegations are baseless n the BJP government is simply misusing the agencies, as a means to malign me Surely most of them should be interrogated too."
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Backs Out of BJP Alliance | Meanwhile, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has decided to back out of it alliance with BJP over a disagreement on the seat sharing arrangement. An official announcement will be made at noon today. Sources say that the BJP had asked for seven assembly seats and the lone LS seat, which the SKM did not agree to. The news comes only a week after the two parties decided to form an alliance in the state.
CLICK TO READ | BJP-Shiv Sena's 6 Joint Rallies to Begin from Today, PM Modi and CM Yogi Among Star Campaigners
Fadnavis and Thackeray will address elected representatives and party workers at Amravati on Friday morning and in Nagpur around 2pm.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray are expected to begin their joint state-wide tour today, from Vidarbha. Both the leaders are scheduled to address elected representatives and party workers at Amravati on Friday morning at around 11 am and at Nagpur around 2 pm. However, due to the bridge collapse incident, the rallies could be affected.
In a meeting with the Election Commission in February, Opposition parties had raised doubts about the credibility of electronic voting machines, though the EC has repeatedly denied allegations that the machines can be tampered with. Dismissing the apprehensions, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said that the country would not revert to using ballot papers for elections.
File photo of Jyotiraditya Scindia.
The Bahujan Samaj Party today joined hands with Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena for Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. Announcing that the seats have finalised between the parties, Mayawai said, "It will be great to see Pawan as AP chief minister. We will soon be beginning our campaign."
Earlier, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that Tom Vadakkan is "not a big leader" when asked about the party turncoat joining BJP. In an embarrassment to the grand old party, Vadakkan, once seen as a key aide of Sonia Gandhi, joined the saffron on Thursday, saying he was "deeply hurt" over the opposition party's stand post-Pulwama terror strike.
The Congress also announced to fight Lok Sabha polls on 10 Tamil Nadu seats, while Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) said that it would contest on 20 seats. Stalin's party has left two seats each for CPI, CPI(M) and VCK and one each for MDMK, IJK, KDMK and IUML.
Supreme Court today issued notice to the Election Commission on plea of 21 Opposition parties, asking it to pass a directive that electronic voting machines be made tamper-proof. The parties want mandatory verification of 50 per cent votes by paper trail before announcement of results in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, sources have told News18 that Sikkim Krantikari Morcha has backed out of alliance with BJP. An official announcement is likely at noon.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had declared in an opposition meet in February that the parties will move SC against use of EVMs. Naidu is the lead petitioner in this case.
Apart from Naidu’s TDP, the parties that have approached the apex court include the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Derek O’Brien for the Trinamool Congress, Farooq Abdullah for the National Conference, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Sharad Yadav’s Loktantrik Janata Dal and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The decision to approach SC was taken in the meeting at Sharad Pawar’s residence.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray are expected to begin their joint state-wide tour today, from Vidarbha. Both the leaders are scheduled to address elected representatives and party workers at Amravati on Friday morning at around 11 am and at Nagpur around 2 pm. However, due to the bridge collapse incident, the rallies could be affected.
