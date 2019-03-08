Election Tracker LIVE: Dimple Yadav to Contest From Kannauj, Akhilesh May Switch to Father's Seat For Poll Battle

File photo of Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav. (Photo: PTI)



Dharmendra Yadav will contest from Badaun, Akshay Yadav from Firozabad, Kamlesh Katheria from Etawah, Bhailal Kol from Robertsganj and Shabbir Valmiki from Bahraich, the party announced. The list was signed by SP national chief general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.



The Communist Party of India , meanwhile, has left out student leader Kanhaiya Kumar from its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, indicating that its seat-sharing talks with the RJD in Bihar has hit roadblocks. The Left party on Friday said it has identified 53 seats in 24 states for the upcoming polls and announced names of 15 candidates.



The Congress had on Thursday released its maiden list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections yesterday, fielding UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli and party president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi. The announcement put an end to speculation that Sonia Gandhi may not contest in the upcoming polls due to health reasons and the party's newly appointed general secretary in-charge of east UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may be fielded from her constituency.



Meanwhile, amid rumours of him heading to the ruling BJP in Gujarat, OBC leader and Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor says he will take a call on his next political move today. Thakor had emerged as a prominent OBC leader in Gujarat after the Patidar community, led by Hardik Patel, launched an agitation for reservation in jobs and education under the OBC category. Thakor had rallied OBC communities of Gujarat against the demand of the Patidar community. Hardik Patel is likely to join the Congress on March 12.



Opposition parties have, meanwhile, questioned the delay in announcing the poll dates, with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel asking the EC whether it was waiting for the Prime Minister's "official" travel programme "to conclude".



PM Narendra Modi has been making a quick dash to states, conducting election rallies as well as government functions ahead of the announcement. He inaugurated projects worth Rs. 59,000 crore this week across three states - Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Several other key ministers of the BJP were also busy with a string of inaugurations.



Once the model code of conduct — a set of guideliness issued by the EC for the conduct of political parties and candidates when the electoral process is underway — comes into force, parties in power at the Centre and in states are barred from making any announcements that can impact poll outcome or disturb the level playing field.



As per new rules introduced by the election commission, candidates will have to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country in their poll affidavits.



"The I-T department will look into it and, if any, discrepancies are found then it will be uploaded on the Election Commission (EC) website and strict action will be initiated," CEC Sunil Arora said.



When asked about the EC's stand on inflammatory speeches, Arora said in his review meetings, he tried to find out the status of such cases lodged during previous elections. In all the 1,63,331 polling centres, VVPAT machines will be used this time, he said.