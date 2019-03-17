Election Tracker LIVE: Kanimozhi to Contest First Direct Election from Tuticorin, A Raja Retains Nilgiris Ticket

DMK announces candidates for Lok Sabha polls. Former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran to contest from Central Chennai, A Raja gets a ticket to contest from Nilgiris, late M Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi Karunanidhi gets Tuticorin, TR Balu from Sriperambathur, Kadhir Anand from Vellor and Kalanidhi Veerasamy from North Chennai. While Kanimozhi get the Tuticorin ticket, BJP is likely to field the state party president Tamilisai Soundararajan for the same constituency. The anti-Sterlite sentiments of the local people would be one of the factor that go against the AIADMK-led NDA candidate.
Event Highlights
- DMK Announces Candidates for LS Polls
- Raj Thackery's MNS won't Contest LS Polls
- YSRC Releases Full Candidate List for LS, Assembly polls
- BJP's Candidates List for Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Polls
- BJP's Candidates List for Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls
- BJP Releases First Candidates List for Andhra and Arunachal Assembly Polls
- Shah Faesal Launches Political Party in J&K
- Alliance with Congress only after Seat-sharing Pact: Omar
- BJP Cadre Want Shah to Fight From Gandhinagar
- Goa Congress Refutes Rumours About Kamat
- Balbir Singh Jakhar AAP's 7th Delhi LS Candidate
- ‘Others' Voters Hike by 15,306 in 5 Years
- Will do Our Best to Defeat BJP: Deve Gowda
- Naveen Might Contest From West Odisha
Earlier, the BJP announced the names of its candidates for most of the seats in Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh assemblies, which will go the polls along with the Lok Sabha election on April 11. The party has named its candidates for 123 seats in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and for 54 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been fielded from Mukto constituency. In Andhra Pradesh, the two main challengers for power are Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress with the BJP hoping to improve its tally.
CLICK TO READ | Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections: BJP Releases First List of 123 Candidates for 175-Member Assembly
The BJP's first list came hours after YSR Congress announced its candidates for all 175 assembly seats, retaining almost all the sitting MLAs and giving a major share to the backward communities.
Hours before the BJP announced the candidates list for Andhra Pradesh assembly polls, the main opposition in Andhra Pradesh the YSR Congress had released its full list of candidates for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly constituencies that will go to polls in Andhra Pradesh on April 11. YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy released the list after paying homage to his late father and former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy at their family estate in Idupulapaya of Kadapa district. Of the 25 Lok Sabha candidates, seven were from backward classes, four Scheduled Castes and one Scheduled Tribe, Jagan said, adding among the 175 Assembly candidates, 41 belonged to the backward classes and five to the Muslim community.
BJP released first list of Legislative assembly candidates for Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh. The party has named its candidates for 123 seats in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and for 54 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, according to a statement. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been fielded from Mukto constituency. In Andhra Pradesh, the two main challengers for power are Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress with the BJP hoping to improve its tally. The BJP came to power in Arunachal Pradesh after a majority of Congress MLAs deserted the party to ally with it and later joined it.
Assocham Releases Charter of Demands for Political Parties | Industry body Assocham released a charter of demands to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2025 and called on political parties to incorporate the same in their Lok Sabha poll manifestos. Listing out the charter, Assocham in a statement said it wants political parties to pledge, among other steps, to enable growth rate of 8-8.5 per cent per annum. Some of demands that Assocham wants political parties to incorporate in their 2019 election manifestoes include simplification of GST structure, time-bound dilution of government stake in Public Sector Undertaking (PSUs), providing tax rebate of 1 per cent to companies that offer over 20 per cent jobs for women and cut in corporate income tax for MSME sector.
Alliance with Congress only after Seat-sharing pact: Omar | Omar Abdullah, National Conference leader and former J&K CM: It's true that we had received a proposal from Congress for alliance (in J&K for Lok Sabha polls). But we've told them clearly that only National Conference candidate will be there on the 3 seats in the valley (Kashmir). If it suits them (Congress), then we can talk about other seats. Let's see what response we receive.
Omar Abdullah will be CM of J&K: Farooq Abdullah | “I want to make it clear, I won't be the chief minister (in Jammu and Kashmir), Omar Abdullah will become the chief minister. He is young, I'm old, I can't run like these young men, ” news agency ANI quoted National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah as saying.
Mahagathbandhan is Road to Disaster: Arun Jaitley | The Mahamilawat Gathbandhan 'Mahagathbandhan' is a road to disaster. It is a race to the bottom having a tug of war on the issue of leader. Four people have clearly indicated their desire to be PM - Shri Rahul Gandhi, Behan Mayawati, Mamata Didi & Shri Sharad Pawar.
The Mahamilawat Mahagathbandhan unquestionably promises political instability. Past reveals that such non-ideological alliances have only lasted for a few months. In absence of policy, this gathbandhan is a potential recipe for causing irreparable damage to India & Indians.— Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) March 17, 2019
Congress return the favour to SP-BSP-RLD alliance by deciding to not field candidates against seven seats in Uttar Pradesh. UP Congress chief Raj Babbar in a press conference said that the seats of Mainpuri, Kannauj, Firozabad and seats in which BSP supremo Mayawati and RLD's Jayant Chaudhary and and Ajit Singh will be not fought by Congress. Babbar also said that they will give two seats to Apna Dal.
UP Congress chief Raj Babbar: We are leaving 7 seats vacant for SP, BSP and RLD. These include Mainpuri, Kannauj, Firozabad and whatever seats Mayawati ji & RLD's Jayant ji and Ajit Singh contest from. We will also give two seats to Apna Dal - Gonda & Pilibhit. pic.twitter.com/n37SFNa04L— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 17, 2019
LS poll: BJP workers want Amit Shah to contest from Gandhinagar | Gujarat BJP workers want party president Amit Shah to contest from Gandhinagar parliamentary seat in the sate where polling will be held on April 23, a party legislator said on Sunday. The seat is currently held by BJP veteran L K Advani. Observers were sent by the BJP on Saturday to seek an opinion of party workers and leaders in Gandhinagar about the candidate from the seat. "BJP workers want party president Amit Shah to contest from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. I made this demand in front of the observers and it was supported by all," said Kishor Chauhan, a party MLA from Vejalpur, which is a part of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. He said Shah was earlier an MLA from Sarkhej seat, which is also a part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar accused the BJP of spreading rumours about Kamat. "This is a game plan of the BJP's dirty tricks department which is spreading rumours to malign the image of Kamat and the Congress," he said. Chodankar also alleged that the BJP was trying to scare its own alliance partners with such speculations. "Kamat is very much in the Congress and he will continue with the party," he added.
The Aam Aadmi Party Sunday announced Balbir Singh Jakhar its candidate for the West Delhi parliamentary seat. The AAP had on March 2 announced the names of its candidates for six of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai announced Jakhar's name as party candidate in a press conference here. Atishi will contest from East Delhi, Guggan Singh from northwest Delhi, Raghav Chadha from south, Dilip Pandey from northeast, Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk and Brijesh Goyal from New Delhi seats.
‘Others' Voters Hike by 15,306 in 5 Years | The number of transgender voters enrolled in 'others' category in the electoral list has not seen much increase since the 2014 general elections. According to data provided by the Election Commission, the number of voters enrolled in the "other" category now stands at 38,325, an increase of 15,306 in the last five years. The poll panel had since 2012 allowed registration of transgender persons as 'others' in the electoral rolls. Transgender activists claim the figure is quite low compared to their population, as many of them still refrain from enrolling themselves in the voters list as 'others'. Though the 2011 census puts the population of transgenders at around 4.9 lakh, activists claim it is much higher than that.
Amid reports of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar’s failing health, speculations have emerged that the central leadership of BJP is likely to pick a new chief minister of Goa. ANI quoted Goa deputy speaker Michael Lobo saying that on Saturday evening, a discussion was held over Congress leader and former chief minister Digambar Kamat joining BJP. The decision on whether he will be the CM will be taken by central leadership. Earlier today, former BJP minister and core committee member, Dayanand Mandrekar hinted at a change of leadership in the state.
Former joint director of CBI VV Lakshmi Narayana joined Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena party on Sunday along with former Vice-Chancellor of Srikrishna Devaraya University, Rajagopal at the party office in Vijayawada city. VV Lakshmi Narayana is known to have carried out the investigation in YSRCP Chief Jaganmohan Reddy’s Assets Case and Karnataka BJP leader Gali Janardhan Reddy’s Obulapuram illegal mining cases. The former CBI JD had arrested Jaganmohan Reddy earlier in the assets case and sent him to prison for 16 months.
On the issue of seat arrangement between Congress and JDS in Karnataka, former Prime Minister and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda said that the coalition will try its best to reduce the strength of BJP in the southern state. “JDS will contest on 8 seats, Congress will contest on 20 seats in K'taka. Cong-JDU will do everything possible jointly,” said Deve Gowda.
Former PM&JDS leader HD Deve Gowda: In Karnataka, we're running a coalition govt with Congress. JDS will contest on 8 seats, Congress will contest on 20 seats in K'taka. We'll try to do our best to see that strength of BJP is reduced. Cong-JDU will do everything possible jointly. pic.twitter.com/IetQp1sLap— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2019
LJP faces uphill task of reasserting its political stance | The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), founded by Ram Vilas Paswan, is facing an uphill task this time in the Lok Sabha elections of reasserting its political standing after the party chief has virtually passed on the baton to his son Chirag Paswan. Serving his eighth term as the MP from Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, which Ram Vilas Paswan has won with record margins on more than one occasion, the septuagenarian leader has made it clear that he will not be contesting the polls and seek re-entry into Parliament through the Rajya Sabha. His party, however, will be contesting six out of the 40 seats in Bihar the same number the LJP had won in 2014 in alliance with the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United).
Telangana anticipates a shortage of police personnel for the Lok Sabha polls as it is difficult to get additional forces from other states due to simultaneous elections all over the country, a top election official said. "We are taking all efforts to make proper arrangements but I anticipate there will be a slight shortage of uniformed personnel," chief electoral officer Rajat Kumar said. During the assembly polls last year, about 19,000 additional security personnel from other states were deployed.
In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has returned the favour to SP-BSP-RLD, deciding not to field candidates against the alliance on seven seats. The decision comes months after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati said in a joint press conference that they won't field candidates in Amethi and Rae Bareli, the constituencies of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, respectively.
Meanwhile, after Karnataka former chief minister Siddaramaiah demanded that Congress president Rahul Gandhi should fight 2019 polls from the state, the grand old party decided to contest on 20 seats. It's ally JDS will fight from eight constituencies.
"In Karnataka, we're running a coalition government with Congress. JDS will contest on eight seats, Congress will contest on 20 seats in Karnataka. We'll try to do our best to see that strength of BJP is reduced. Cong-JDS will do everything possible jointly," former PM and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda said.
Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has arrived in Lucknow to hold meeting with party workers today. She will take a three-day, 140 km long 'ganga-yatra' on a steamer boat, starting tomorrow, from Chhatnag in Prayagraj to Assi Ghat in Varanasi.
A newspaper report said that Gandhi will travel further to Ballia, in the second phase of her tour, and cross the river to touch Bihar at Chhapra. The Congress leader will undertake the second leg of her river journey from the end of this month.
India's general election fever rolled into the UK on Saturday, with the overseas units of rivals BJP and Congress organising separate car rallies to garner support from the sizeable Indian diaspora in the country.
The Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP), the BJP's overseas unit, flagged off its campaign with European racing champion Advait Deodhar being part of the rally, in which hundreds of cars took to the streets of London, Birmingham, Leicester, Manchester, Edinburgh and Newcastle.
The rival Congress' overseas unit, Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) UK, launched its rally from west London to cover Birmingham, Coventry and Slough before assembling back in south-west London.
OFBJP President Kuldeep Shekhawat said: "There are around 10,000 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in the UK who are actively or passively participating in this world's biggest dance of democracy, the Indian general election 2019".
"The central message is consistent worldwide to support 'Team Modi' for a clean sweep in the elections. This rally marks the first major Team UK effort to spread the message among the Indian diaspora and get them involved in the campaign," he said. The OFBJP rally, involving NAMO T-shirts and BJP flags, was coordinated by several local party units.
The London rally drove past the iconic monuments like Houses of Parliament and the Tower Bridge as well as heavily Indian-populated areas of Wembley and Southall before gathering for an event expected to be attended by local British MPs such as Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman and Labour Party MP Seema Malhotra.
The IOC UK rally, headed by President Kamalpreet Singh Dhaliwal, involved en-route plans for a large gathering in Birmingham and then at the final meeting point in west London.
The group had hoped to get Congress Party campaign leader Priyanka Gandhi to address the event, but said the plans had to be changed once the Election Commission of India announced the election dates last week.
"The theme of our campaign is to bring back Indian glory by bringing back the Congress party and to enthuse the Indian diaspora in the UK to influence their family members with this message to save Indian democracy," said IOC UK spokesperson Sudhakar Goud.
The rallies, which attracted hundreds of local volunteers and supporters from both the parties, are set to give way to other diaspora events as the election campaign builds up towards the first phase of polling on April 11.
As part of the so-called "NRI4NaMo" initiative around the world, triggered by the head of the party's foreign policy wing Vijay Chauthaiwale, OFBJP UK has plans for a so-called "Run For Modi" and a Kavi Sammelan in early April besides ongoing social media drives.
IOC UK said its social media focus will be on "countering fake news being circulated by Modi social media team" and the organisation also plans a series of gatherings, with hundreds of its volunteers set to travel to India to join the grassroots campaign.
-
16 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa SL vs SA 225/1049.3 overs 135/228.0 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
-
16 Mar, 2019 | USA in United Arab Emirates UAE vs USA 182/720.0 overs 158/620.0 oversUnited Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
-
15 Mar, 2019 | USA in United Arab Emirates USA vs UAE 152/715.0 overs 29/23.3 oversMatch Abandoned
-
13 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa SL vs SA 189/1039.2 overs 190/432.5 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
-
13 Mar, 2019 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 272/950.0 overs 237/1050.0 oversAustralia beat India by 35 runs