Election Tracker LIVE: Modi Held Up at Dehradun Airport for 4 Hours, Heads to Corbett Tiger Reserve

Election Tracker LIVE: In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that he made an empty promise of loan waiver to farmers, but wrote off bank dues of his industrialist-friends. Speaking in Ajmer, Gandhi said that while the prime minister "insults" him, his family and the Congress party, he had hugged Modi in Parliament. "Hatred can be defeated only by love. He has hatred and the love in me countered that hatred," he said. Gandhi will now proceed to Gujarat where he will launch his campaign from the same tribal Lal Dungri village in Gujarat's Dharampur where his grandmother Indira Gandhi, father Rajiv Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi started campaigns that were eventually successful in 1980, 1984 and 2004, respectively. It’s a big day for Priyanka Gandhi, too, who will address her first press conference since joining politics as the Congress’ general secretary. Priyanka, who has been pulling all-nighters at the party office in Lucknow, is likely to weigh in on the CAG report on Rafale fighter jets deal as well as the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of her husband Robert Vadra.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be campaigning in Uttarakhand, has been held up at the Dehradun airport for about four hours as his helicopter could not take off due to inclement weather. The prime minister, who landed at the airport around 7 am, began his onward journey around 11:15 am when the weather improved. He left in a Mi-17 helicopter for the Corbett Tiger Reserve where he will spend some time before moving to Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district to address a rally and launch the State Integrated Co-operative Development Project.



Feb 14, 2019 12:34 pm (IST) Addressing a two-day meet of the All India Congress Seva Dal, Rahul Gandhi says every section of society, be it farmers, youth or small-scale traders, suffered under the Modi government and they should get justice. When the Congress returned to power in Rajasthan, the state government waived farm loans, Gandhi said. The prime minister made an empty promise of loan waiver to farmers, but wrote off bank dues of his industrialist-friends, he charged.

Feb 14, 2019 12:02 pm (IST) Rahul Gandhi is currently addressing a rally in Ajmer and has begun his speech with another attack on PM Narendra Modi. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes empty promises to farmers, but waives loans of industrialist-friends,” he says.

Feb 14, 2019 12:00 pm (IST) Rahul in 'Lucky' Village | Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will launch the campaign from the same tribal Lal Dungri village in Gujarat's Dharampur where his grandmother Indira Gandhi in 1980, his father Rajiv Gandhi in 1984 and his mother Sonia Gandhi in 2004 started and romped home to power.

Feb 14, 2019 11:51 am (IST) Rahul Gandhi will kick off his party's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Gujarat today, addressing a public rally in Valsad district. Gandhi will address the 'Jan Akrosh Rally' at Laldungri village in Valsad in his first visit to the state after the 2017 Assembly polls in which he had campaigned vigorously, travelling across the length and breadth of the state. Rahul Gandhi will also address the All India Congress Seva Dal Maha Adhiveshan in Rajasthan's Ajmer today. The two-day 'adhiveshan' is being organised after 30 years.

Feb 14, 2019 11:46 am (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in Uttarakhand where he will likely keep up the attack on the proposed anti-BJP Mahagathbandhan as an “alliance of the corrupt”. The run-up to the Lok Sabha elections was spiced up by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee’s hint of a larger opposition alliance yesterday.