Election Tracker LIVE: PM Modi Flags off Nagpur Metro, Says 'Majboot Sarkar' Expanded Network

PM Narendra Modi addresses during a rally, in Kalaburagi. (Image: PTI)



Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, slammed PM Modi for politicising the Pulwama terror attack at a time, when the opposition stood with the government. “When Pulwama happened & action was ongoing with Pak, I held a press conference and said the Congress and all its leader and workers are standing with IAF and government. We made it clear we'll not politicise it but it's sad that when the opposition was standing with government, PM was politicising it,” he said at a rally in Kangra.



BJP president Amit Shah, on the other hand, said the Congress chief should feel ashamed of asking for proof of India's air strike on a terror camp in Pakistan. People will give Gandhi a reply for (saying) it during the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, the BJP leader said.



Addressing the party's booth-level workers at Bamora near Sagar town in Madhya Pradesh, Shah said an IAF official at a press conference asserted that the IAF had hit terror targets. Even after this conclusive statement, Gandhi is insulting thousands of martyrs of India by asking for evidence of the air strike, Shah said. Shah has been criticised for saying that 250 terrorists were killed in the air strike, despite the Air Force and the government refusing to give a figure.



Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has reiterated that the Congress is essentially part of the SP-BSP-RLD grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh by virtue of contesting on two seats — Amethi and Rae Bareli. Yadav also launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, saying it had no right to hand out “certificate of nationalism”.



With the Lok Sabha election schedule likely to be announced in the coming days, the Congress, too, has amped up the pressure on the BJP and Narendra Modi government over the Rafale deal and the confusion over the casualty count in Balakot airstrikes. Addressing a press meet today morning, Gandhi mocked the government’s claim in Supreme Court that Rafale documents cited by The Hindu in an investigative report were stolen from the defence ministry. “Is the government then accepting that the report was right in alleging parallel Rafale negotiations by the PMO,” asked Gandhi.



Opposition parties, meanwhile, have questioned the delay in announcing the poll dates, with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel asking the Election Commission whether it was waiting for the Prime Minister's "official" travel programme "to conclude".



PM Modi has been making a quick dash to states, conducting election rallies as well as government functions ahead of the announcement. He inaugurated projects worth Rs. 59,000 crore this week across three states - Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Several other key ministers of the BJP were also busy with a string of inaugurations.



Once the model code of conduct — a set of guideliness issued by the EC for the conduct of political parties and candidates when the electoral process is underway — comes into force, parties in power at the Centre and in states are barred from making any announcements that can impact poll outcome or disturb the level playing field.



As per new rules introduced by the election commission, candidates will have to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country in their poll affidavits.



"The I-T department will look into it and, if any, discrepancies are found then it will be uploaded on the Election Commission (EC) website and strict action will be initiated," CEC Sunil Arora said.



When asked about the EC's stand on inflammatory speeches, Arora said in his review meetings, he tried to find out the status of such cases lodged during previous elections. In all the 1,63,331 polling centres, VVPAT machines will be used this time, he said.