Election Tracker LIVE: PM Modi Flags off Nagpur Metro, Says 'Majboot Sarkar' Expanded Network

Any attempt to use Official Secrets Act against media 'reprehensible': Editors Guild | The Editors Guild of India and other media bodies on Thursday condemned the government's stand before the Supreme Court on the Rafale deal reportage, and said any attempt to use the Official Secrets Act against the media was reprehensible. The Guild, in a statement, denounced the "threats" against the media in the matter and urged the government to refrain from initiating any action that might undermine the media's freedom and independence.
Event Highlights
Modi said metro connectivity in the country has expanded by 400 km since 2014 when a "strong" government took charge at the Centre. He said work on 800 km of metro lines is currently in progress in different parts of the country, adding projects of rapid transport system have created employment opportunities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said metro connectivity in the country has expanded by 400 km since 2014 when a "strong" government took charge at the Centre. He said work on 800 km of metro lines is currently in progress in different parts of the country, adding projects of rapid transport system have created employment opportunities. The PM said it was the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government which conceived the metro rail project to deal with traffic woes in cities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off 13.5 km phase of Nagpur Metro via video-conferencing. Metro network expanded after "majboor sarkar" replaced with "majboot sarkar", said Modi. The Nagpur Metro network, work on which started in June, 2015, consists of two corridors with a total length of 38 kilometres.
Govt should come out with details of air strike: BJP MP Shatrughan | Disgruntled BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday supported demand that the Centre come out with the details of the air strikes in Balakot, including the number of terrorists killed, and described as "tamasha" (theatric) claims about casualties by different leaders of the party. He also said that he had great respect for veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh, who has drawn flak for calling the Pulwama terror attack a durghatna (accident), and said the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister wanted to say something but could not choose his words wisely.
What did Rahul Gandhi disclose to them (G-20 members) about Pulwama attack and air strikes? Did he convey to them the view of the country, Government or Congress' view: Ravi Shankar Prasad
RS Prasad: Rahul Gandhi y'day met ambassadors of G20 countries, what did he disclose to them about Pulwama attack & #AirStrikes? Did he convey to them the view of the country, Govt or Congress' view. everyday they're questioning air strikes, he needs to explain it to the country. pic.twitter.com/n7uPpjMXfd— ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2019
'Words were few, facts wrong and motivation was collateral': Jaitley on Gandhi's PC | At a Cabinet briefing, Union minister Arun Jaitley told reporters that every falsehood the Congress and Rahul Gandhi have spoken on the Rafale issue has been "exposed", adding that no dynast can claim that he is above the Supreme Court and the CAG. "Words were very few, facts were completely wrong and the motivation was also collateral," Jaitley said of Gandhi's press conference. "The Congress has in the last few days through statements of its senior leaders has boxed itself into a corner. They are getting high TRP on Pakistan television but there is revulsion as far as domestic opinion in India is concerned," he said. Therefore, the motivation today was collateral, to shift the focus and take up an issue which is "false" and whose every "falsehood" has been exposed, he added.
Addressing a public rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra, Rahul Gandhi said "It is sad that when opposition was standing with the Government (after Pulwama terror attack), Prime Minister Narendra Modi was politicising it."
Rahul Gandhi:When Pulwama happened & action was ongoing with Pak, I held a PC & said that Congress & all its leader & workers are standing with IAF & Govt.We made it clear we'll not politicise it but it's sad that when the opposition was standing with Govt, PM was politicising it pic.twitter.com/CnrGhCSz0y— ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2019
Press bodies express concern over govt's submission in SC on Rafale | A group of press bodies on Thursday expressed concern over the government threatening The Hindu newspaper with action under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) for publishing articles on the Rafale deal based on documents stolen from the Defence Ministry, and said the legislation needs to "re-examined". In a joint statement, Press Club of India, Indian Women's Press Corps and Press Association said, "We feel it is time that the Official Secrets Act as well as law on defamation need to be re-examined given the potential of their misuse against the Fourth Estate."
BSP chief Mayawati said in a tweet it was a 'very strange and irresponsible chowkidari' that the documents were 'stolen'.
The Modi govt made a sensational disclosure in the Hon'ble Supreme Court that secret documents pertaining to Rafale fighter deal were stolen from the Defence Ministry. Very strange & irresponsible chowkidari. Is national security & interest in the safe hands? Think long & loud.— Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 7, 2019
“First there were parallel negotiations. Then the (Rafale) files were stolen. Meanwhile in Uttar Pradesh, MP-MLA used shoes for dispute resolution at a meeting to discuss development. Now, BJP workers are asking their leaders as to what campaign is on? The 'jhoot' and the 'boot' or the youth and the booth?" Akhilesh Yadav said in Lucknow.
Rahul should be ashamed of seeking air strike proof: Shah | BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi should feel ashamed of asking for proof of India's air strike on a terror camp in Pakistan. People will give Gandhi a reply for (saying) it during the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, the BJP leader said. Addressing the party's booth-level workers at Bamora near Sagar town in Madhya Pradesh, Shah said an IAF official at a press conference asserted that the IAF had hit terror targets. Even after this conclusive statement, Gandhi is insulting thousands of martyrs of India by asking for evidence of the air strike, Shah said.
"If confidential papers are stolen, then what will be the situation on the security front," NCP chief Sharad Pawar wondered while interacting with party workers in Kolhapur through video-conferencing. "How can confidential papers go missing from the Ministry of Defence. It is clear now that the Rafale deal was done to benefit some people. Why did the government hide the theft from Parliament. The papers definitely had some important information," he said. He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of politicising the Indian Air Force's (IAF) air strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed's camp in Pakistan in retaliation to the terror outfit's attack at Pulwama in Kashmir where 40 CRPF personnel were killed last month.
Yadav also hits out at Modi government over the February 26 IAF strikes saying, "People want to know about what happened when India attacked terrorists in Pakistan. BJP said they have killed 300. They had said that they will kill 10 for every one jawan of ours who is martyred...by this logic they should have killed over 600".
Congress Part of UP Mahagathbandhan, Says SP Chief | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tells ANI, "Congress is a part of the UP Mahagathbandhan. They are fighting on the two seats, they are fighting elections in UP with SP and BSP." In January, SP and BSP had announced a historic alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The Congress, which had sought to be a part of the alliance, was however left out. But, in its seat-sharing agreement, SP-BSP confirmed that they would not be contesting Congress' stronghold seats from Rae Bareilly and Amethi seats.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who is addressing a public meeting in Moga, Punjab says, "Hindustan main jo Narendra Modi ji ne garibi badhai hai, jin logon ko berozgaar kiya hai, hum Hindustan se garibi ko mita denge. (Narendra Modi has increased poverty and unemployment in the country. We will eradicate these)"
Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public meeting in Moga, Punjab: Hindustan main jo Narendra Modi ji ne garibi badhai hai, jin logon ko berozgaar kiya hai, hum Hindustan se garibi ko mita denge. pic.twitter.com/Pk7rE08k5g— ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2019
Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram citing the celebrated judgement of the US Supreme Court in 1971 in the case of the Pentagon Papers has demanded the publication of all documents related to the Rafale aircraft deal. '"We fully support the publication of documents pertaining to the Rafale deal. The argument that they are 'stolen papers' flies in the face of Article 19 of the Constitution," he said in separate tweets.
पेंटागन पेपर्स के मामले में 1971 में अमेरिकी सर्वोच्च न्यायालय का विख्यात फैसला अटार्नी जनरल के दिये गये तर्कों का पूरा जवाब है कि मीडिया तथाकथित गोपनीय दस्तावेजों को प्रकाशित नहीं कर सकता— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 7, 2019
In the Cabinet Meet Briefing Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved additional funds amounting to Rs 2790 crore towards sugar mills. An approval was also given to the recommendations of the Group of Ministers (GoM) relating to issues of stressed Thermal Power Projects.
Cabinet Passes Ordinance on 13-point Roster System | The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved an ordinance on the reservation mechanism for university teachers during its last meeting before the general elections. Various students' and teachers' organisations had been urging the government to bring an ordinance to restore the 200-point roster taking college or university as a unit for reservation in teaching posts.
BSP also put out a statement admonishing the Defence Ministry over their defence in the SC court hearing on Wednesday "The Prime Minister should have apologised to the country for their national security failures before their revelations in the SC proceedings," the statement said in reference to The Hindu reports from last month. The report had quoted documents which revealed that the PM Modi had held parallel discussions with the French side even as the fighter jet deal was being negotiated.
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also gave her two cents on the matter. "The Modi govt made a sensational disclosure in the Hon'ble Supreme Court that secret documents pertaining to Rafale fighter deal were stolen from the Defence Ministry. Very strange & irresponsible chowkidari. Is national security & interest in the safe hands? Think long & loud," she tweeted.
The Modi govt made a sensational disclosure in the Hon'ble Supreme Court that secret documents pertaining to Rafale fighter deal were stolen from the Defence Ministry. Very strange & irresponsible chowkidari. Is national security & interest in the safe hands? Think long & loud.— Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 7, 2019
After a press conference earlier today, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has once again slammed PM Modi over the Rafale deal, "First Rafael's money was stolen, And now the file is stolen. FIR should be on Modi ji, FIR is lodged, the media of theft catching media It says, 'Andher Nagari, Chupta Raja'," he tweeted.
पहले राफेल का पैसा चोरी हुआ,— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 7, 2019
और अब फाईल चोरी हो गई।
FIR तो मोदी जी पर होनी चाहिए,
पर FIR कर रहे हैं, चोरी पकड़ने वाले मीडिया की।
इसे कहते हैं, ‘अंधेर नगरी, चौपट राजा’। pic.twitter.com/G5iatUL8wM
Read More About It Here | Rafale Documents Were Stolen from Defence Ministry, Can't be Shown in Court, Govt Tells SC
Seeking the dismissal of the review petitions against the Rafale verdict, Attorney General KK Venugopal said the possession of the documents amounts to an offence under the Official Secrets Act.
"After misguiding SC, misleading the nation, destroying all vital Institutions of the country, Modi govt's threat to file cases under Official Secrets Act against The Hindu & Mr. N. Ram is a serious threat to freedom of speech & expression guaranteed by the constitution of India," he wrote in a subsequent tweet. Naidu was referring to the government accusations against The Hindu in the SC hearing on Wednesday, in which they blamed the newspaper for "stealing" documents from the Defence Ministry.
Chandrababu Naidu Slams Centre Over Rafale Hearing | Andhra CM also hit out at the Centre for attempting to "silence the press" on the Rafale deal. "Instead of coming clean on alleged irregularities of Rafale deal brought out by The Hindu and Mr. N. Ram, the Modi govt is trying to silence the press through unconstitutional means by creating a climate of fear. It signals an imminent possibility of the breakdown of democracy," Naidu tweeted.
After misguiding SC, misleading the nation, destroying all vital Institutions of the country, Modi govt's threat to file cases under Official Secrets Act against The Hindu & Mr. N. Ram is a serious threat to freedom of speech & expression guaranteed by the constitution of India.— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 7, 2019
PM Narendra Modi addresses during a rally, in Kalaburagi. (Image: PTI)
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, slammed PM Modi for politicising the Pulwama terror attack at a time, when the opposition stood with the government. “When Pulwama happened & action was ongoing with Pak, I held a press conference and said the Congress and all its leader and workers are standing with IAF and government. We made it clear we'll not politicise it but it's sad that when the opposition was standing with government, PM was politicising it,” he said at a rally in Kangra.
BJP president Amit Shah, on the other hand, said the Congress chief should feel ashamed of asking for proof of India's air strike on a terror camp in Pakistan. People will give Gandhi a reply for (saying) it during the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, the BJP leader said.
Addressing the party's booth-level workers at Bamora near Sagar town in Madhya Pradesh, Shah said an IAF official at a press conference asserted that the IAF had hit terror targets. Even after this conclusive statement, Gandhi is insulting thousands of martyrs of India by asking for evidence of the air strike, Shah said. Shah has been criticised for saying that 250 terrorists were killed in the air strike, despite the Air Force and the government refusing to give a figure.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has reiterated that the Congress is essentially part of the SP-BSP-RLD grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh by virtue of contesting on two seats — Amethi and Rae Bareli. Yadav also launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, saying it had no right to hand out “certificate of nationalism”.
With the Lok Sabha election schedule likely to be announced in the coming days, the Congress, too, has amped up the pressure on the BJP and Narendra Modi government over the Rafale deal and the confusion over the casualty count in Balakot airstrikes. Addressing a press meet today morning, Gandhi mocked the government’s claim in Supreme Court that Rafale documents cited by The Hindu in an investigative report were stolen from the defence ministry. “Is the government then accepting that the report was right in alleging parallel Rafale negotiations by the PMO,” asked Gandhi.
Opposition parties, meanwhile, have questioned the delay in announcing the poll dates, with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel asking the Election Commission whether it was waiting for the Prime Minister's "official" travel programme "to conclude".
PM Modi has been making a quick dash to states, conducting election rallies as well as government functions ahead of the announcement. He inaugurated projects worth Rs. 59,000 crore this week across three states - Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Several other key ministers of the BJP were also busy with a string of inaugurations.
Once the model code of conduct — a set of guideliness issued by the EC for the conduct of political parties and candidates when the electoral process is underway — comes into force, parties in power at the Centre and in states are barred from making any announcements that can impact poll outcome or disturb the level playing field.
As per new rules introduced by the election commission, candidates will have to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country in their poll affidavits.
"The I-T department will look into it and, if any, discrepancies are found then it will be uploaded on the Election Commission (EC) website and strict action will be initiated," CEC Sunil Arora said.
When asked about the EC's stand on inflammatory speeches, Arora said in his review meetings, he tried to find out the status of such cases lodged during previous elections. In all the 1,63,331 polling centres, VVPAT machines will be used this time, he said.
-
06 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa SA vs SL 251/1045.1 overs 138/1032.2 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
-
06 Mar, 2019 | England in West Indies WI vs ENG 160/820.0 overs 161/618.5 oversEngland beat West Indies by 4 wickets
-
05 Mar, 2019 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 250/1048.2 overs 242/1049.3 oversIndia beat Australia by 8 runs
-
05 Mar, 2019 | Afghanistan and Ireland in India AFG vs IRE 256/850.0 overs 260/649.0 oversIreland beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
-
03 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa SL vs SA 231/1047.0 overs 232/238.5 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets