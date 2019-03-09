Election Tracker LIVE: PM to Inaugurate Delhi Metro's Blue Line Extension, EC to Hold Meeting Shortly

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: The Election Commission has called a meeting of its senior officials at noon to review the final preparations for Lok Sabha polls. The EC has its preparatory meetings on Thursday, including discussions with the home ministry on force logistics. The Commission is expected to announce dates for the general elections and a few state assemblies any time this weekend or early next week.
Meanwhile, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory in the upcoming polls. While Congress and Samajwadi Party have already released their first list of candidates, BJP is yet to make an announcement. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will visit Lucknow today to meet workers from various Lok Sabha constituencies, including party members from brother Rahul Gandhi's constituency Amethi and mother Sonia Gandhi's Raebareli. Meanwhile, PM Modi will inaugurate the 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section, an extension of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line today.
Read More
Mar 9, 2019 11:59 am (IST)
Chidambaram hits out at Centre | Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday hit out at the Centre over alleged lack of job creation, saying the three main issues in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be jobs, jobs and jobs. “What is worse? Not creating jobs or lying about creation of jobs?" Chidambaram asked in a tweet, alleging that the National Democratic Alliance government was guilty of both.
The top three issues in the elections will be JOBS, JOBS and JOBS.
Azad also questioned Samajadwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over Mulayam Singh's remarks wishing Modi a second term as Prime Minister.
Mar 9, 2019 11:55 am (IST)
CPI(M) general secretary Sitharam Yechury on Friday alleged that the Election Commission was deliberately delaying the announcement of the Lok Sabha election dates to favour the ruling BJP. Addressing a public meeting, he said that in 2014, the EC had announced the date as March 5 for the general elections. “But despite the date being March 8, the Commission was yet to announce the dates,” he added.
Mar 9, 2019 11:54 am (IST)
CPI(M) general secretary Sitharam Yechury on Friday alleged that the Election Commission was deliberately delaying the announcement of the Lok Sabha election dates to favour the ruling BJP. Addressing a public meeting, he said that in 2014, the EC had announced the date as March 5 for the general elections. “But despite the date being March 8, the Commission was yet to announce the dates,” he added.
Mar 9, 2019 11:48 am (IST)
Samajwadi Party chief and former CM of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the inauguration of the second phase of Lucknow Metro and Ghaziabad. In his tweet on Friday morning, Akhilesh Yadav accused the PM of re-inaugurating the project which had already been constructed during his tenure as CM.
Mar 9, 2019 11:42 am (IST)
Prashant Kishor faces heat | JD (U)’s national vice-president Prashant Kishor’s reaction came under fire from his own party leaders. JD (U) spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar said, “Nobody should have this misconception that he or she can make anybody a MP or a MLA. In democracy, it is the voter who decides the fate of a candidate. In Bihar, in the party whose vice-president he is, only the political credibility of chief minister Nitish Kumar, party worker’s labour and voter trust can help one become an MLA or MP. So one should not have this misconception.”
Mar 9, 2019 11:37 am (IST)
JDU vice-president Prashant Kishor has said that if he could play a role in making someone India’s PM and CM of a state, then he can also be instrumental in making the youth of Bihar MLAs and leaders. Kishor, while addressing the youths and exhorting them to join politics in large numbers, had said, “If I can help in making PM and CM, I can also help Bihar’s youth become MP, MLA or mukhyia.”
Mar 9, 2019 11:34 am (IST)
In Friday’s parliamentary board meeting, BJP came to the conclusion that there will be no blanket ban on leaders above 75 years of age. Any candidate who is capable of winning, even if he or she is above 75, will be given a ticket, a source close to the development said.
Mar 9, 2019 11:30 am (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow | Congress general secretary in-charge (East UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be visiting Lucknow on Saturday. She will meet workers from various Lok Sabha constituencies including Rai Bareli, Amethi and Sultanpur.
Mar 9, 2019 11:22 am (IST)
Apart from Telangana, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to launch the party’s Lok Sabha election campaign in Karnataka as well. He will address meeting at Haveri.
Mar 9, 2019 11:20 am (IST)
Rahul Gandhi in Telangana | Congress president Rahul Gandhi will kick-start his party campaign for Lok Sabha elections with a public meeting on Saturday. The meeting will be held at Pahadi Sharif in Chevella Parliamentary Constituency. A rally would also be held as part of the programme.
Mar 9, 2019 11:16 am (IST)
Besides the seat for PM Modi, the BJP members also came to a conclusion that there will be no blanket ban on leaders above 75 years of age.
Mar 9, 2019 11:09 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to contest from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi seat again in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A decision in this regard was taken at BJP Parliamentary Board meeting, earlier.
Mar 9, 2019 11:08 am (IST)
The Election Commission meeting, scheduled at 12pm, will be chaired by chief election commissioner Sunil Arora. Two other election commissioners and other officials of the poll commission will attend the meeting.
Mar 9, 2019 11:07 am (IST)
The Election Commission will discuss the final modalities of the parliamentary polls in a key meeting on Saturday, though the date of announcement has not yet been finalised.
Mar 9, 2019 11:05 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section, an extension of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off a goods train during an event, in Ahmedabad. (Image: PTI)
The completely elevated section with six stations — Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City — will benefit the people of Noida and connect the satellite city with the national capital.
On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will launch party's Lok Sabha election campaign in Karnataka's Haveri today. A mammoth pandal has been erected at a municipal high school ground for the rally, which local leaders claim will be attended by over a lakh people.
Gandhi will also kick off his party's campaign at Pahadi Sharif in Telangana's Chevella parliamentary constituency. He will hold a rally as a part of the programme.
In the run-up to polls, BJP president Amit Shah had recently launched a nationwide mega bike rally in Madhya Pradesh. The party said in a statement on Friday that over a crore of its workers reached out to people across the country and shared the "achievements" of the Narendra Modi government with them.