Election Tracker LIVE: Rahul to Launch Campaign from Gujarat Village That Proved Lucky for Indira, Rajiv, Sonia

Event Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in Uttarakhand where he will likely keep up the attack on the proposed anti-BJP Mahagathbandhan as an “alliance of the corrupt”. The run-up to the Lok Sabha elections was spiced up by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee’s hint of a larger opposition alliance yesterday.
Rahul Gandhi will kick off his party's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Gujarat today, addressing a public rally in Valsad district. Gandhi will address the 'Jan Akrosh Rally' at Laldungri village in Valsad in his first visit to the state after the 2017 Assembly polls in which he had campaigned vigorously, travelling across the length and breadth of the state. Rahul Gandhi will also address the All India Congress Seva Dal Maha Adhiveshan in Rajasthan's Ajmer today. The two-day 'adhiveshan' is being organised after 30 years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in Uttarakhand where he will likely keep up the attack on the proposed anti-BJP Mahagathbandhan as an “alliance of the corrupt”. The run-up to the Lok Sabha elections was spiced up by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee’s hint of a larger opposition alliance yesterday.
Priyanka Gandhi will today address her first press conference since joining politics as the Congress’ general secretary. Priyanka, who has been pulling all-nighters at the party office in Lucknow, is likely to weigh in on the CAG report on Rafale fighter jets deal as well as the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of her husband Robert Vadra. Her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, will be hitting the campaign trail in Rajasthan and Gujarat, where, armed with the CAG report, he is likely to up the ante on the Narendra Modi government over lack of guarantees in the new deal.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister and a leader of the party Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during a roadshow in Lucknow, February 11, 2019. (Reuters/Pawan Kumar)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
-
13 Feb, 2019 | Quadrangular Series in Oman IRE vs OMA 159/520.0 overs /oversIreland beat Oman by 15 runs
-
13 Feb, 2019 | Quadrangular Series in Oman SCO vs NED 153/720.0 overs 154/319.5 oversNetherlands beat Scotland by 7 wickets
-
13 Feb, 2019 | Bangladesh in New Zealand BAN vs NZ 232/1048.5 overs 233/244.3 oversNew Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
-
10 Feb, 2019 | India in New Zealand NZ vs IND 212/420.0 overs 208/620.0 oversNew Zealand beat India by 4 runs
-
09 - 13 Feb, 2019 | The Wisden Trophy ENG vs WI 277/10101.5 overs 154/1047.2 oversEngland beat West Indies by 232 runs