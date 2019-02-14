LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Election Tracker LIVE: Rahul to Launch Campaign from Gujarat Village That Proved Lucky for Indira, Rajiv, Sonia

News18.com | February 14, 2019, 12:02 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will today launch his Lok Sabha election campaign from the same tribal Lal Dungri village in Gujarat's Dharampur where his grandmother Indira Gandhi, father Rajiv Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi started campaigns that were eventually successful in 1980, 1984 and 2004, respectively. It’s a big day for Priyanka Gandhi, too, who will address her first press conference since joining politics as the Congress’ general secretary. Priyanka, who has been pulling all-nighters at the party office in Lucknow, is likely to weigh in on the CAG report on Rafale fighter jets deal as well as the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of her husband Robert Vadra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in Uttarakhand where he will likely keep up the attack on the proposed anti-BJP Mahagathbandhan as an “alliance of the corrupt”. The run-up to the Lok Sabha elections was spiced up by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee’s hint of a larger opposition alliance yesterday.
Feb 14, 2019 12:02 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi is currently addressing a rally in Ajmer and has begun his speech with another attack on PM Narendra Modi. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes empty promises to farmers, but waives loans of industrialist-friends,” he says.

Feb 14, 2019 12:00 pm (IST)

Rahul in 'Lucky' Village | Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will launch the campaign from the same tribal Lal Dungri village in Gujarat's Dharampur where his grandmother Indira Gandhi in 1980, his father Rajiv Gandhi in 1984 and his mother Sonia Gandhi in 2004 started and romped home to power.

Feb 14, 2019 11:51 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi will kick off his party's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Gujarat today, addressing a public rally in Valsad district. Gandhi will address the 'Jan Akrosh Rally' at Laldungri village in Valsad in his first visit to the state after the 2017 Assembly polls in which he had campaigned vigorously, travelling across the length and breadth of the state. Rahul Gandhi will also address the All India Congress Seva Dal Maha Adhiveshan in Rajasthan's Ajmer today. The two-day 'adhiveshan' is being organised after 30 years.

Feb 14, 2019 11:46 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in Uttarakhand where he will likely keep up the attack on the proposed anti-BJP Mahagathbandhan as an “alliance of the corrupt”. The run-up to the Lok Sabha elections was spiced up by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee’s hint of a larger opposition alliance yesterday. 

Feb 14, 2019 11:45 am (IST)

Priyanka Gandhi will today address her first press conference since joining politics as the Congress’ general secretary. Priyanka, who has been pulling all-nighters at the party office in Lucknow, is likely to weigh in on the CAG report on Rafale fighter jets deal as well as the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of her husband Robert Vadra. Her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, will be hitting the campaign trail in Rajasthan and Gujarat, where, armed with the CAG report, he is likely to up the ante on the Narendra Modi government over lack of guarantees in the new deal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister and a leader of the party Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during a roadshow in Lucknow, February 11, 2019. (Reuters/Pawan Kumar)


