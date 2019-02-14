Election Tracker LIVE: Rahul to Launch Campaign from Gujarat Village That Proved Lucky for Indira, Rajiv, Sonia

Read More

Election Tracker LIVE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will today launch his Lok Sabha election campaign from the same tribal Lal Dungri village in Gujarat's Dharampur where his grandmother Indira Gandhi, father Rajiv Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi started campaigns that were eventually successful in 1980, 1984 and 2004, respectively. It’s a big day for Priyanka Gandhi, too, who will address her first press conference since joining politics as the Congress’ general secretary. Priyanka, who has been pulling all-nighters at the party office in Lucknow, is likely to weigh in on the CAG report on Rafale fighter jets deal as well as the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of her husband Robert Vadra.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in Uttarakhand where he will likely keep up the attack on the proposed anti-BJP Mahagathbandhan as an “alliance of the corrupt”. The run-up to the Lok Sabha elections was spiced up by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee’s hint of a larger opposition alliance yesterday.