Election Tracker LIVE: SC Issues Notice to EC on Plea of 21 Opposition Parties Over VVPATs

News18.com | March 15, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE: Supreme Court today issued notice to the Election Commission on plea of 21 Opposition parties, asking it to pass a directive that electronic voting machines be made tamper-proof. The parties want mandatory verification of 50 per cent votes by paper trail before announcement of results in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, sources have told News18 that Sikkim Krantikari Morcha has backed out of alliance with BJP. An official announcement is likely at noon.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had declared in an opposition meet in February that the parties will move SC against use of EVMs. Naidu is the lead petitioner in this case.
Mar 15, 2019 12:18 pm (IST)

SC Issues Notice to Poll Body on DMK Plea Over Bypolls | SC issues notice to Election Commission on a plea of DMK seeking direction to the poll body to notify byelections for the Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram and Thiruparankundram assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Mar 15, 2019 12:15 pm (IST)

The Congress president further adds, "Healthcare is, in a sense, a foundation. So we've to ensure that foundation is built firmly. Congress govt in 2019 is dramatically going to increase amount of money we put into healthcare and education."

Mar 15, 2019 12:14 pm (IST)

Congress chief in Raipur | Rahul Gandhi during his interaction with healthcare professionals in Raipur says," India is transitioning from a rural system to urban system. There is a massive shift that is taking place. It's a traumatic shift."

Mar 15, 2019 11:38 am (IST)

Cong to Form Alliance With Shipal Yadav's Party: Sources | Congress is all set to forge an alliance with the estranged uncle of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, sources have said. The party likely to give to the party 10 to 12 seats. Sources have revealed that Shivpal Yadav had met Priyanka Gandhi few days back in a closed-door meeting in Delhi where the alliance was firmed.

Mar 15, 2019 11:17 am (IST)

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also asked Election Commission to appoint a senior officer to assist the court and posted the matter for next hearing on March 25.

Mar 15, 2019 11:16 am (IST)
 

SC Issues Notice to Election Commission on VVPAT petition | Supreme Court issues notice to the Election Commission on plea of 21 Opposition parties seeking direction that 50 per cent EVM results are matched and crosschecked with VVPATs before the declaration of results in the upcoming General Elections.

Mar 15, 2019 10:56 am (IST)

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra slammed the BJP while endorsing Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's earlier statement in which he said that the "law shall apply to everybody". Citing the Enforcement Directorate investigation against him, Vadra wrote in a series of tweets, "Since there are no wrong doings by me or my companies, n all allegations are baseless n the BJP government is simply misusing the agencies, as a means to malign me Surely most of them should be interrogated too."

Mar 15, 2019 10:34 am (IST)

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Backs Out of BJP Alliance | Meanwhile, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has decided to back out of it alliance with BJP over a disagreement on the seat sharing arrangement. An official announcement will be made at noon today. Sources say that the BJP had asked for seven assembly seats and the lone LS seat, which the SKM did not agree to. The news comes only a week after the two parties decided to form an alliance in the state. 

Mar 15, 2019 10:18 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | BJP-Shiv Sena's 6 Joint Rallies to Begin from Today, PM Modi and CM Yogi Among Star Campaigners

Fadnavis and Thackeray will address elected representatives and party workers at Amravati on Friday morning and in Nagpur around 2pm.

Mar 15, 2019 10:06 am (IST)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray are expected to begin their joint state-wide tour today, from Vidarbha. Both the leaders are scheduled to address elected representatives and party workers at Amravati on Friday morning at around 11 am and at Nagpur around 2 pm. However, due to the bridge collapse incident, the rallies could be affected.

Mar 15, 2019 10:03 am (IST)

In a meeting with the Election Commission in February, Opposition parties had raised doubts about the credibility of electronic voting machines, though the EC has repeatedly denied allegations that the machines can be tampered with. Dismissing the apprehensions, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said that the country would not revert to using ballot papers for elections.

Mar 15, 2019 10:03 am (IST)

Apart from Naidu’s TDP, the parties that have approached the apex court include the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Derek O’Brien for the Trinamool Congress, Farooq Abdullah for the National Conference, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Sharad Yadav’s Loktantrik Janata Dal and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The decision to approach SC was taken in the meeting at Sharad Pawar’s residence. 

Mar 15, 2019 10:02 am (IST)

The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a petition moved by 21 Opposition parties asking it to pass a directive that electronic voting machines be made tamper-proof. The parties want mandatory verification of 50 per cent votes by paper trail before announcement of results in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had declared in an opposition meet in February that the parties will move SC against use of EVMs. Naidu is the lead petitioner in this case. 

