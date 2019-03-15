Election Tracker LIVE: SC Issues Notice to EC on Plea of 21 Opposition Parties Over VVPATs

Event Highlights
Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had declared in an opposition meet in February that the parties will move SC against use of EVMs. Naidu is the lead petitioner in this case.
Congress chief in Raipur | Rahul Gandhi during his interaction with healthcare professionals in Raipur says," India is transitioning from a rural system to urban system. There is a massive shift that is taking place. It's a traumatic shift."
Congress President Rahul Gandhi during his interaction with healthcare professionals in Raipur: India is transitioning from a rural system to urban system. There is a massive shift that is taking place. It's a traumatic shift. #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/W2MGb1RnFR— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
Cong to Form Alliance With Shipal Yadav's Party: Sources | Congress is all set to forge an alliance with the estranged uncle of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, sources have said. The party likely to give to the party 10 to 12 seats. Sources have revealed that Shivpal Yadav had met Priyanka Gandhi few days back in a closed-door meeting in Delhi where the alliance was firmed.
SC Issues Notice to Election Commission on VVPAT petition | Supreme Court issues notice to the Election Commission on plea of 21 Opposition parties seeking direction that 50 per cent EVM results are matched and crosschecked with VVPATs before the declaration of results in the upcoming General Elections.
Supreme Court issues notice to the Election Commission on plea of 21 Opposition parties seeking direction that 50 per cent EVM results are matched and crosschecked with VVPATs before the declaration of results in the upcoming General Elections. pic.twitter.com/YP1aTHJu46— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
Meanwhile, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra slammed the BJP while endorsing Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's earlier statement in which he said that the "law shall apply to everybody". Citing the Enforcement Directorate investigation against him, Vadra wrote in a series of tweets, "Since there are no wrong doings by me or my companies, n all allegations are baseless n the BJP government is simply misusing the agencies, as a means to malign me Surely most of them should be interrogated too."
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Backs Out of BJP Alliance | Meanwhile, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has decided to back out of it alliance with BJP over a disagreement on the seat sharing arrangement. An official announcement will be made at noon today. Sources say that the BJP had asked for seven assembly seats and the lone LS seat, which the SKM did not agree to. The news comes only a week after the two parties decided to form an alliance in the state.
Fadnavis and Thackeray will address elected representatives and party workers at Amravati on Friday morning and in Nagpur around 2pm.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray are expected to begin their joint state-wide tour today, from Vidarbha. Both the leaders are scheduled to address elected representatives and party workers at Amravati on Friday morning at around 11 am and at Nagpur around 2 pm. However, due to the bridge collapse incident, the rallies could be affected.
The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a petition moved by 21 Opposition parties asking it to pass a directive that electronic voting machines be made tamper-proof. The parties want mandatory verification of 50 per cent votes by paper trail before announcement of results in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had declared in an opposition meet in February that the parties will move SC against use of EVMs. Naidu is the lead petitioner in this case.
Illustration of Supreme Court. (Network18 Creatives)
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray are expected to begin their joint state-wide tour today, from Vidarbha. Both the leaders are scheduled to address elected representatives and party workers at Amravati on Friday morning at around 11 am and at Nagpur around 2 pm. However, due to the bridge collapse incident, the rallies could be affected.
