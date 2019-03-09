LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Election Tracker LIVE: Scared Pakistan Began Crying 'Modi ne Maara', Says PM on Balakot Air Strikes

News18.com | March 9, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said Pakistan was so scared after India's air strike that it began crying 'Modi ne maara' (Modi hit us). "We were quiet because we didn't want to wake people up at 3 am. But Pakistan was so scared that they began tweeting at 5 in the morning," he said.

Inaugurating the 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section, the prime minister futher said that he was happy to see that his Uttar Pradesh was finally changing. He lauded CM Yogi Adityanath for breaking the 'Noida curse'. According to the myth in political circles, any chief minister who visits Noida loses his or her post shortly. In 1988, Vir Bahadur Singh lost power days after visiting Noida. Subsequently, his successors, ND Tiwari, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati and Kalyan Singh suffered the same fate.
Mar 9, 2019 2:05 pm (IST)

Continuing his attack on the opposition for questioning the veracity of air strikes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that after 2016’s Uri attack, India gave Pakistan a befitting reply. “Do you want governments to keep sleeping? Chowkidaar should not sleep. After Pulwama, our soldiers killed terrorists after entering their homes and took Pakistan by surprise,” he said. 

Mar 9, 2019 1:55 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Modi says that in less than five years, his government set up 1 lakh mW capacity. “Earlier, 2.5 crore families were living in darkness. They now live in light. Who has done this? Modi has not done this. It is because of the power of your vote," said Modi in his rally at Greater Noida.

Mar 9, 2019 1:41 pm (IST)

In his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that the credit for putting a strong NDA government in Delhi goes to the citizens of the country.

Mar 9, 2019 1:37 pm (IST)

PM Modi says that all formalities regarding construction of India's largest airport in Jewar complete. 

Mar 9, 2019 1:35 pm (IST)

Modi government's second surgical strike broke Pakistan's back |  Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that every Indian is proud today because of the two surgical strikes. “The second surgical strike has broke Pakistan's back. They are begging in international community. This has been possible only because of Modi,” added Adityanath.

Mar 9, 2019 1:32 pm (IST)

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the PM brought projects and schemes worth Rs 55,000 crore to UP. “Projects like connecting Noida and greater Noida with metro were impossible earlier, Modi has made it possible,” said Yogi.

Mar 9, 2019 1:30 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that India is the second largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world now, only because of Noida. “Noida is a make-in-India hub now,” says Modi.

Mar 9, 2019 1:29 pm (IST)

PM Modi lays foundation stone of 1320 MW thermal power plant in Khurja, Bulandshahr from Greater Noida. Also foundation stone for 1320 MW power plant in Buxar, Bihar led by him via video link.

Mar 9, 2019 1:25 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi claims that while BJP’s supporters are chanting ‘Modi, Modi’, some people are losing sleep for that. He claims that earlier Noida and Greater Noida were recognised by corruption and loot, whereas now the region is known for development, new schemes and job opportunities.

Mar 9, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Noida-Greater Noida metro extension. Modi also hits out at previous chief ministers who avoided visiting Noida apparently over the rumour that any chief minister who visits the township loses power and does not come back to assume the office again.

Mar 9, 2019 1:15 pm (IST)

Modugula Venugopala Reddy who resigned from TDP and as MLA from Guntur West recently, joins YSR Congress Party in presence of party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday.

Mar 9, 2019 12:55 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Pandit Deen Dayal Updhyaya Institute of Archeology. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Mahesh Sharma also present in the event.

Mar 9, 2019 12:51 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi arrives at Greater Noida. To inaugurate Pandit Deen Dayal Updhyaya Institute of Archaeology.

Mar 9, 2019 12:46 pm (IST)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday assured a group of traditional fishermen in Goa that if his party was voted to power at the Centre this year, a separate Union ministry would be created for fisheries. Gandhi, held series of meetings here on Saturday with the people dependent on mining, traditional fishermen, environmentalists opposing recent amendment to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification and citizens opposing handling of coal in Vasco town.

Mar 9, 2019 12:32 pm (IST)

Gujarat Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor, rejects rumours that he was planning to switch sides and join BJP. “I am going to continue to fight for my people. I will stay in Congress and continue to support the Congress,” Thakor added. 

Mar 9, 2019 12:29 pm (IST)

Mar 9, 2019 12:26 pm (IST)

Congress said that it's mauja hi mauja (fun and frolic) time for ‘fraudster’ Nirav Modi as Prime Minister Modi has failed to get his ‘younger brother’ back to India. The Fugitive diamantaire who is wanted in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud in India, is living in a luxurious apartment situated in London’s West End and running a diamond business, according to a report.

Mar 9, 2019 12:23 pm (IST)

Reiterating Congress party’s allegation that fugitive businessman Nirav Modi was aided by top leadership of the government in escaping from India, Congress spokesperson said, “Nirav Modi is having good fun in London. After escaping with India’s money, he is staying in a luxurious bungalow and wears a jacket worth 10,000 pounds.” 

Mar 9, 2019 12:16 pm (IST)

After reports have emerged about fugitive businessman Nirav Modi allegedly living a luxurious life in London, Congress on Saturday upped the ante against the Modi government on Saturday. “Narendra Modi's Fraudster Bachao Yojana has helped Chota Modi live a luxurious life in London. The Chowkidar is asleep,” alleged spokesperson Pruyanka Chaturvedi.

Mar 9, 2019 12:12 pm (IST)

The Samajwadi Party released the first list of six candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Friday. The list includes SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav's cousins Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav. While Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri, described as its "safest" seat, Dharmendra Yadav will fight from Badaun and Akshay Yadav from Firozabad. However, Akhilesh's name was not in the first list as expected by many.

Mar 9, 2019 12:07 pm (IST)

The Congress on Thursday released its first list of 15 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, naming 11 candidates from Uttar Pradesh and four from Gujarat. The party has once again fielded UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli, a seat that she has held uninterrupted since 2004, and party president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi, from where he is a three-time MP.

Mar 9, 2019 11:59 am (IST)

Chidambaram hits out at Centre | Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday hit out at the Centre over alleged lack of job creation, saying the three main issues in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be jobs, jobs and jobs. “What is worse? Not creating jobs or lying about creation of jobs?" Chidambaram asked in a tweet, alleging that the National Democratic Alliance government was guilty of both.

Mar 9, 2019 11:56 am (IST)

Mar 9, 2019 11:55 am (IST)

CPI(M) general secretary Sitharam Yechury on Friday alleged that the Election Commission was deliberately delaying the announcement of the Lok Sabha election dates to favour the ruling BJP. Addressing a public meeting, he said that in 2014, the EC had announced the date as March 5 for the general elections. “But despite the date being March 8, the Commission was yet to announce the dates,” he added.

Mar 9, 2019 11:48 am (IST)

Samajwadi Party chief and former CM of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the inauguration of the second phase of Lucknow Metro and Ghaziabad. In his tweet on Friday morning, Akhilesh Yadav accused the PM of re-inaugurating the project which had already been constructed during his tenure as CM.

Mar 9, 2019 11:42 am (IST)

Prashant Kishor faces heat | JD (U)’s national vice-president Prashant Kishor’s reaction came under fire from his own party leaders. JD (U) spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar said, “Nobody should have this misconception that he or she can make anybody a MP or a MLA. In democracy, it is the voter who decides the fate of a candidate. In Bihar, in the party whose vice-president he is, only the political credibility of chief minister Nitish Kumar, party worker’s labour and voter trust can help one become an MLA or MP. So one should not have this misconception.”

Mar 9, 2019 11:37 am (IST)

JDU vice-president Prashant Kishor has said that if he could play a role in making someone India’s PM and CM of a state, then he can also be instrumental in making the youth of Bihar MLAs and leaders. Kishor, while addressing the youths and exhorting them to join politics in large numbers, had said, “If I can help in making PM and CM, I can also help Bihar’s youth become MP, MLA or mukhyia.”

Mar 9, 2019 11:34 am (IST)

In Friday’s parliamentary board meeting, BJP came to the conclusion that there will be no blanket ban on leaders above 75 years of age. Any candidate who is capable of winning, even if he or she is above 75, will be given a ticket, a source close to the development said. 

Mar 9, 2019 11:30 am (IST)

Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow |  Congress general secretary in-charge (East UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be visiting Lucknow on Saturday. She will meet workers from various Lok Sabha constituencies including Rai Bareli, Amethi and Sultanpur.   

Mar 9, 2019 11:22 am (IST)

Apart from Telangana, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to launch the party’s Lok Sabha election campaign in Karnataka as well. He will address meeting at Haveri.

Speaking about Jewar airport, the prime minister said, "The airport will bring a golden opportunity for western UP. Noida residents will no longer have to go all the way to Delhi to board flights. In the coming weeks, flights will also start from Bareilly under Udaan Yojana."

The completely elevated section with six stations — Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City — will benefit the people of Noida and connect the satellite city with the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has called a meeting of its senior officials at noon to review the final preparations for Lok Sabha polls. The EC has its preparatory meetings on Thursday, including discussions with the home ministry on force logistics. The Commission is expected to announce dates for the general elections and a few state assemblies any time this weekend or early next week.

Attacking PM Modi over fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's luxurious life in London, Congress said that it's mauja hi mauja (fun and frolic) for the "fraudster" as prime minister has failed to get his "younger brother" back to India. "Narendra Modi's fraudster bachao yojana has helped Chhota Modi live a luxurious life in London. The chowkidar is asleep," party spokesperson spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

The political parties are leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory in the upcoming polls. While Congress and Samajwadi Party have already released their first list of candidates, BJP is yet to make an announcement. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will visit Lucknow today to meet workers from various Lok Sabha constituencies, including party members from brother Rahul Gandhi's constituency Amethi and mother Sonia Gandhi's Raebareli.

On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will launch party's Lok Sabha election campaign in Karnataka's Haveri today. A mammoth pandal has been erected at a municipal high school ground for the rally, which local leaders claim will be attended by over a lakh people.

Gandhi will also kick off his party's campaign at Pahadi Sharif in Telangana's Chevella parliamentary constituency. He will hold a rally as a part of the programme.

In the run-up to polls, BJP president Amit Shah had recently launched a nationwide mega bike rally in Madhya Pradesh. The party said in a statement on Friday that over a crore of its workers reached out to people across the country and shared the "achievements" of the Narendra Modi government with them.




