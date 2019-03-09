Election Tracker LIVE: Scared Pakistan Began Crying 'Modi ne Maara', Says PM on Balakot Air Strikes



Speaking about Jewar airport, the prime minister said, "The airport will bring a golden opportunity for western UP. Noida residents will no longer have to go all the way to Delhi to board flights. In the coming weeks, flights will also start from Bareilly under Udaan Yojana."



The completely elevated section with six stations — Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City — will benefit the people of Noida and connect the satellite city with the national capital.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission has called a meeting of its senior officials at noon to review the final preparations for Lok Sabha polls. The EC has its preparatory meetings on Thursday, including discussions with the home ministry on force logistics. The Commission is expected to announce dates for the general elections and a few state assemblies any time this weekend or early next week.



Attacking PM Modi over fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's luxurious life in London, Congress said that it's mauja hi mauja (fun and frolic) for the "fraudster" as prime minister has failed to get his "younger brother" back to India. "Narendra Modi's fraudster bachao yojana has helped Chhota Modi live a luxurious life in London. The chowkidar is asleep," party spokesperson spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said.



The political parties are leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory in the upcoming polls. While Congress and Samajwadi Party have already released their first list of candidates, BJP is yet to make an announcement. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will visit Lucknow today to meet workers from various Lok Sabha constituencies, including party members from brother Rahul Gandhi's constituency Amethi and mother Sonia Gandhi's Raebareli.



On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will launch party's Lok Sabha election campaign in Karnataka's Haveri today. A mammoth pandal has been erected at a municipal high school ground for the rally, which local leaders claim will be attended by over a lakh people.



Gandhi will also kick off his party's campaign at Pahadi Sharif in Telangana's Chevella parliamentary constituency. He will hold a rally as a part of the programme.



In the run-up to polls, BJP president Amit Shah had recently launched a nationwide mega bike rally in Madhya Pradesh. The party said in a statement on Friday that over a crore of its workers reached out to people across the country and shared the "achievements" of the Narendra Modi government with them.









