Election Tracker LIVE: Sharad Pawar's Grand-nephew in NCP's Second List, Suspense Over Mandya Continues

Election Tracker LIVE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Parth and senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal's nephew Sameer figure in the second list of five candidates for next month's Lok Sabha poll, declared by the party on Friday. Parth, son of senior NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, will be contesting from the Maval constituency.
Parth's candidature follows Sharad Pawar stepping back from the poll arena from Madha seat to accommodate his grand-nephew in the list. The party has so far not announced any candidate for the controversial Ahmednagar and Madha seats. Pawar was expected to contest from Madha but recently declared he won't do so.
Mar 15, 2019 6:59 pm (IST)
AAP MLA Alka Lamba on joining Congress.
AAP MLA, Alka Lamba: I don't have any such proposal (of joining Congress) from Congress yet, but it will be a matter of respect for me if any such proposal comes, I had given 20 years to the party. Congress will decide on the matter, an uninvited guest isn't welcomed anywhere. pic.twitter.com/mVPOGEmS78
CPM's announces the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. The party would field MD Salim from Raiganj constituency in West Bengal, Badruddoza Khan from Murshidabad. The decision was taken by the left amid its ongoing seat-sharing talks with the Congress where a mutually agreeable list is yet to be reached. Left likely to keep 10-11 seats open for the Congress.
Mar 15, 2019 6:23 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and other top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will attend the central election committee meeting tomorrow. All 42 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will go to the polls in the first phase with a fraction of constituencies in many other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha and Assam, also to witness polling on April 11.
Mar 15, 2019 6:22 pm (IST)
BJP likely to release first list of LS polls candidates tomorrow | The BJP is likely to release its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, when its central election committee is scheduled to meet. The list will have the names of most of the candidates for the first phase of polling, which will be held on April 11 in 91 seats. The election for 543 parliamentary seats will be held in seven phases till May 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.
Mar 15, 2019 6:22 pm (IST)
Mar 15, 2019 5:22 pm (IST)
SP Announces 1st Candidate for Madhya Pradesh | The Samajwadi Party announced its first candidate in Madhya Pradesh as part of its alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party to contest unitedly in that state. "The SP has announced Ratiram Bansal as its candidate on Tikamgarh Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh," party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said. The SP and the BSP alliance had last month announced an electoral pact to fight Lok Sabha election in MP and Uttarakhand besides Uttar Pradesh.
Mar 15, 2019 5:14 pm (IST)
Congress's Ranjeet Ranjan in Patna: "Mahagathbandhan in Bihar will announce its list of candidates on March 17. I think Pappu Yadav will become a part of the gathbandhan."
Left Front in Bengal Likely to Announce First List Today | Left front in Bengal will announce its first list of 25 candidates today. The decision was taken by the left amid its ongoing seat-sharing talks with the Congress where a mutually agreeable list is yet to be reached. Left likely to keep 10-11 seats open for the Congress.
Mar 15, 2019 4:34 pm (IST)
Congress leader Digvijay Singh likely to contest from Bhopal in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Jyotiraditya Scindia might switch from Guna to Gwalior. The party is almost certain on ten seats out of 29 in Madhya Pradesh.
Mar 15, 2019 4:25 pm (IST)
Speculation in Rajasthan over Cong Ticket for Gehlot's Son | With the Congress about to announce its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, speculation about electoral debut of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot is gaining ground. Vaibhav Gehlot, currently a state unit general secretary, is likely to be fielded from his home turf Jodhpur or Jalore-Sirohi Lok Sabha constituency as the respective district Congress committees have received proposals supporting his candidature, PTI reported as party insiders saying.
Mar 15, 2019 4:22 pm (IST)
SP Fields Tabassum Hasan from Kairana | The Samajwadi Party fielded sitting MP Tabassum Hasan from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh as it announced its fourth list of candidates for the general election. Hasan had won the Kairana Lok Sabha by-election last year when she contested on a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ticket and as a joint candidate of the Opposition. Releasing a list of four candidates, the SP said Shafiq-ur-Rehman Burq would be the party candidate from Sambhal. Vinod Kumar alias Pandit Singh will contest from Gonda and Ram Sagar Rawat from Barabanki (reserved), it said. The SP has already released three lists of 11 candidates and with this list, the party has named its candidates for 15 seats out of its quota of 37 seats.
Mar 15, 2019 4:12 pm (IST)
Congress General Secretary UP-East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take a 3-day, 140 km long 'ganga-yatra' on a steamer boat, starting with Chhatnag in Prayagraj on March 18. She will also meet people of the villages/towns falling en route her final stop Assi Ghat in Varanasi.
Several opposition leaders had moved the apex court, seeking the verification of 50 per cent of votes by paper trail before announcing the results of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Mar 15, 2019 4:01 pm (IST)
BJP-Apna Dal alliance will contest in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Apna Dal will contest from two seats, of which Anupriya S Patel will contest from Mirzapur, BJP president Amit Shah tweeted.
“फिर एक बार-मोदी सरकार” के संकल्प के साथ ‘भाजपा-अपना दल’ गठबंधन उत्तरप्रदेश में लोकसभा चुनाव साथ-साथ लडेगा।
NPP Declares Candidate for Manipur, Meghalaya | National People’s Party declares candidates for Manipur (Outer Manipur) and Meghalaya (Tura). Agatha Sangma will contest for NPP from Tura parliamentary seat and Thangminlien Kipgen to contest from Outer Manipur.
Mar 15, 2019 3:51 pm (IST)
Sanjeev Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer Karnataka on total cash seizure after the imposition of Model Code of Conduct.
Sanjeev Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer Karnataka: Total cash seizure till date (since the imposition of Model Code of Conduct ) is Rs 54 lakh, liquor worth Rs 8.53 crore also seized, 650 gm of gold & 40 kg of silver have also been seized & 1,818 excise cases have been registered. pic.twitter.com/UfaOUHS9BP
The National Congress Party has released the second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. Parth Ajit Pawar grandson of Sharad Pawar will be contesting from Maval in Pune district. The NCP list of five includes Dhanraj Haribhau Mahale from Dindori, Sameer Bhujbal from Nashik, Amol Kolhe from Shirur and Bajrang Sonavane from Beed.
Mar 15, 2019 3:40 pm (IST)
K Kavitha on BSP-Jana Sena alliance in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: “It's just a political stunt. Main issue will be if they're going to fight polls independently or they will contest polls with Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh. They will have to give clarity on this to the people.”
Mar 15, 2019 2:52 pm (IST)
Sikkim Democratic Front Releases First List of 18 Candidates | The ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party announces its first list of candidates. The names of 18 candidates have figured in the list.
Mar 15, 2019 2:41 pm (IST)
Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe at Naveen Patnaik in Odisha Rally | The Congress chief in his rally address in Odisha's Bargarh says," What has Naveen Patnaik done for the unemployed youth of Odisha? Is there anyone here who can say Naveen Patnaik or Narendra Modi gave them employment? But Modi ji indulged in corruption and gave Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani."
Rahul Gandhi in Bargarh,Odisha: What has Naveen Patnaik done for the unemployed youth of Odisha? Is there anyone here who can say Naveen Patnaik or Narendra Modi gave them employment? But Modi ji indulged in corruption and gave Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani pic.twitter.com/thuEnWyTGb
Following the announcement of the alliance with BSP, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan says, "We would like to see Behen ji Mayawati ji as the Prime Minister of our country, this is our wish and our ardent desire."
Mar 15, 2019 2:09 pm (IST)
BSP-Jan Sena Form Alliance in AP, Telangana | BSP chief Mayawati has announced that her party and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena will fight together in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana."It will be great to see Pawan Kalyan as the CM of AP....we will soon be beginning our campaign in AP,"she said. The parties have almost finalized a seat-sharing agreement.
BSP Chief Mayawati: Jana Sena and BSP will fight together in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; seats have almost been finalized. pic.twitter.com/t7UbHOw8pn
Acting on a complaint by deputy speaker of Tamil Nadu assembly Pollachi V Jayaraman, the cybercrime wing of the city police registered a case of spreading false propaganda on social media against Jayaraman.
Mar 15, 2019 1:35 pm (IST)
All alliance partners of UPA in Tamil Nadu have unanimously passed a resolution for a court-monitored probe in the Pollachi sexual abuse case. A political slugfest erupted on Thursday after the Chennai Police registered a case against Sabareesan Vedamurthy, son-in-law of DMK president MK Stalin on the charge of spreading rumours alleging involvement of ruling AIADMK functionaries in the issue."They have filed a case against my son-in-law to divert attention from the case. The Pollachi sexual abuse case will definitely become an election issue," the DMK chief said.
Mar 15, 2019 1:25 pm (IST)
SC issues notice to Election Commission on petitions filed by VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran in connection with dispute over AIADMK ‘two leaves’ election symbol case. The Delhi HC had earlier dismissed their petitions. The top court has now sought EC’s response before March 25.
SC issues notice to Election Commission on petitions filed by VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran challenging order of Delhi HC dismissing their petitions in connection with dispute over AIADMK ‘two leaves’ election symbol case. SC seeks EC’s response before March 25 (file pics) pic.twitter.com/AbbOj14iZP
SC Issues Notice to Poll Body on DMK Plea Over Bypolls | SC issues notice to Election Commission on a plea of DMK seeking direction to the poll body to notify byelections for the Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram and Thiruparankundram assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
Mar 15, 2019 12:15 pm (IST)
The Congress president further adds, "Healthcare is, in a sense, a foundation. So we've to ensure that foundation is built firmly. Congress govt in 2019 is dramatically going to increase amount of money we put into healthcare and education."
Mar 15, 2019 12:14 pm (IST)
Congress chief in Raipur | Rahul Gandhi during his interaction with healthcare professionals in Raipur says," India is transitioning from a rural system to urban system. There is a massive shift that is taking place. It's a traumatic shift."
Congress President Rahul Gandhi during his interaction with healthcare professionals in Raipur: India is transitioning from a rural system to urban system. There is a massive shift that is taking place. It's a traumatic shift. #Chhattisgarhpic.twitter.com/W2MGb1RnFR
Cong to Form Alliance With Shipal Yadav's Party: Sources | Congress is all set to forge an alliance with the estranged uncle of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, sources have said. The party likely to give to the party 10 to 12 seats. Sources have revealed that Shivpal Yadav had met Priyanka Gandhi few days back in a closed-door meeting in Delhi where the alliance was firmed.
The Samajwadi Party on Friday announced its first candidate in Madhya Pradesh as part of its alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party to contest unitedly in that state. "The SP has announced Ratiram Bansal as its candidate on Tikamgarh Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh," party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said.
The SP and the BSP alliance had last month announced a electoral pact to fight Lok Sabha election in MP and Uttarakhand besides Uttar Pradesh. The SP will contest on three seats -- Balaghat, Tikammgarh and Khajuraho - while the BSP will field candidates on the remaining 26 seats in Madhya Pradesh.
The Congress is considering fielding former chief minister Digvijay Singh from Bhopal and changing the seat of AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna to Gwalior, sources have told News18. The candidatures have been recommended by Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) of Congress to Central Election Committee (CEC) for clearance.
Of the total 29 parliamentary constituencies, single names have been recommended each in half-a-dozen parliamentary constituencies by the PEC to the CEC for consideration. According to sources, Kamal Nath’s son Nakul has also been recommended as a party candidate for the polls from Chhindwara LS seat, which is currently held by his father.
The Bahujan Samaj Party today joined hands with Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena for Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. Announcing that the seats have finalised between the parties, Mayawai said, "It will be great to see Pawan as AP chief minister. We will soon be beginning our campaign."
Earlier, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that Tom Vadakkan is "not a big leader" when asked about the party turncoat joining BJP. In an embarrassment to the grand old party, Vadakkan, once seen as a key aide of Sonia Gandhi, joined the saffron on Thursday, saying he was "deeply hurt" over the opposition party's stand post-Pulwama terror strike.
The Congress also announced to fight Lok Sabha polls on 10 Tamil Nadu seats, while Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) said that it would contest on 20 seats. Stalin's party has left two seats each for CPI, CPI(M) and VCK and one each for MDMK, IJK, KDMK and IUML.
Supreme Court today issued notice to the Election Commission on plea of 21 Opposition parties, asking it to pass a directive that electronic voting machines be made tamper-proof. The parties want mandatory verification of 50 per cent votes by paper trail before announcement of results in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, sources have told News18 that Sikkim Krantikari Morcha has backed out of alliance with BJP. An official announcement is likely at noon.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had declared in an opposition meet in February that the parties will move SC against use of EVMs. Naidu is the lead petitioner in this case.
Apart from Naidu’s TDP, the parties that have approached the apex court include the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Derek O’Brien for the Trinamool Congress, Farooq Abdullah for the National Conference, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Sharad Yadav’s Loktantrik Janata Dal and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The decision to approach SC was taken in the meeting at Sharad Pawar’s residence.
In a meeting with the Election Commission in February, Opposition parties had raised doubts about the credibility of electronic voting machines, though the EC has repeatedly denied allegations that the machines can be tampered with. Dismissing the apprehensions, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said that the country would not revert to using ballot papers for elections.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray are expected to begin their joint state-wide tour today, from Vidarbha. Both the leaders are scheduled to address elected representatives and party workers at Amravati on Friday morning at around 11 am and at Nagpur around 2 pm. However, due to the bridge collapse incident, the rallies could be affected.