Election Tracker LIVE: Some Crazed People Attacked Our Kashmiri Brothers in Lucknow, Says PM Modi

Event Highlights
Saffron-shirted assailants had slapped two Kashmiri men and hit them with a wooden stick in Lucknow on Wednesday. They had also a posted a video of it on social media. The attackers were members of the right-wing Vishwa Hindu Dal (VHD) and were arrested by the police on Wednesday. The assault on the dry fruit sellers by the saffron-shirted activist, the latest in a series of attacks on Kashmiris across the nation in the aftermath of the February 14 terror strike, has been widely condemned.
Slamming the opposition, PM Narendra Modi in Kanpur says, “Unfortunately, attempts are being made to downplay our Army's valour. Can we forgive those who give statements which please Pakistan? The whole world is putting pressure on Pakistan but statements from some people in the country are helping Pakistan.
Addressing the rally in Kanpur, PM Narendra Modi speaks on the attack on two Kashmiri dry fruit vendors in Lucknow by a group of men belonging to a fringe right-wing group.
PM Modi in Kanpur: Desh mein ekta ka vatavaran banaye rakhna bahut ahem hai. Lucknow mein kuch sirphire logo ne hamare Kashmiri bhaiyon ke sath jo harkatein ki thi uss par UP sarkar ne turanth karwayi ki. pic.twitter.com/wepqoY6kfU— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2019
Speaking on the occasion of the International Women’s Day at Odisha, Rahul Gandhi said, “For women's safety, a special officer will be posted in every panchayat. A financial corporation will be formed to assist small and medium women entrepreneurs: Congress President.”
When we form the govt, we will provide free education to every girl in Odisha. We will provide ₹2,000 widow allowance and financial assistance for marriage of every poor woman: Congress President @RahulGandhi #OdishaWantsCongress pic.twitter.com/oLvLFWvz5E— Congress (@INCIndia) March 8, 2019
Rahul Gandhi in an interaction at Odisha’s Koraput said, “Modi government making mockery of farmers by giving Rs 3.50 per day, but waives Rs 3.5 lakh crore industrialists’ loans.” Modi himself prepared new contract for Rafale deal, held separate negotiations, says Gandhi. “Few days ago Air Force attacked Pak, our people were martyred. For 70 years HAL is manufacturing aircraft for Air Force, Indian youth make aircraft for Air Force. PM talks of patriotism but he takes money from Air force and gives it to Anil Ambani.”
CLICK TO READ | Samajwadi Party Was Richest Regional Party in 2018, DMK and TRS Follow Next
The analysis shows that Akhilesh Yadav's party has the highest income of Rs 47.19 crore, which forms 19.89 percent of the total income of all 37 parties, while the DMK and the TRS have declared a total income of Rs 35.748 crore and Rs 27.27 crore, respectively.
Senior Gujarat Congress Leader Jawahar Chavda Resigns as MLA | Senior Congress leader Jawahar Chavda on Friday resigned from the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, a development that comes just days head of the March 12 Congress Working Committee meeting in the state. Chavda a four-time MLA, represented Manavadar seat in Junagadh district and is considered to be an influential OBC leader from the Ahir community.
CLICK TO READ | BJP Workers Thrash Youth, Call Him Terrorist for Talking about Lack of Jobs on Air
Adnan went on to say that since the BJP has come to power in UP, the condition of roads have not improved and employment opportunities have significantly gone down.
Richest Regional Parties | According to a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms, the Samajwadi Party is the richest regional party. The report analysed the income and expenditure of 37 regional political parties for the financial year 2017-18. The analysis shows that Akhilesh Yadav’s party has the highest income of Rs 47.19 crore, which forms 19.89 percent of the total income of all 37 parties, while the DMK and the TRS have declared a total income of Rs 35.748 crore and Rs 27.27 crore, respectively.
The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Election Commission of India secretary to appear before it on March 12 in connection with a PIL alleging that certain category of persons in Assam have been deprived of voting rights ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The apex court sought the personal appearance of the secretary as despite the notice being issued on February 1 no one appeared to represent the Election Commission. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna.
Calling for the ouster of the Narendra Modi government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused it of stealing the country's reserves and wondered how would it ensure the security of the nation when it could not protect the Rafale files. Stating that there had been a 260 per cent rise in terror incidents in Kashmir during the present regime, Banerjee said the BJP-led NDA government could not restore peace in the valley as it had crossed the 'expiry date'.
'Congress Has Zero Tolerance for Atrocities on Women' | On International Women's Day, Rahul Gandhi vowed to ensure passage of women's reservation bill if voted to power. At women's convention in Odisha's Jeypore, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, said, "We will ensure passage of women's reservation bill if voted to power. Congress has zero tolerance for atrocities on women. If Congress forms government in Odisha, girls will get free education."
CLICK TO READ | Ex-Kerala BJP Chief Rajasekharan Resigns as Mizoram Governor, Fuels Buzz of Poll Fight vs Shashi Tharoor
Kummanam Rajasekharan's tenure as Mizoram Governor lasted less than 10 months and the appointment came as a shock to many as it was just a couple of days before the crucial by-election in Chengannur.
Mizoram Governor Resigns | In an interesting turn of events, Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan resigned from the post on Friday to contest in the upcoming elections for the NDA. According to highly placed sources, the 66-year-old will be the candidate of NDA from Thiruvananthapuram against two heavyweights, Shashi Tharoor of Congress and former state minister C Divakaran of CPI. The tenure of Kummanam as the Governor lasted less than ten months and the appointment came as a shock to many as it was just a couple of days before the crucial by-election in Chengannur.
Modi Govt Delayed Rafale Deal | Senior Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy claimed that Rafale negotiations were brought to an "advanced stage" during UPA regime but the Modi government "delayed" the deal. Reddy said that Rafale negotiations were brought to an advanced stage during the Manmohan Singh government and it was almost finalised in March, 2014. Then came the elections. "Then you (Modi) took office in May. Why did you delay it for four years. There was no delay on the part of the UPA government at all," he said.
3-day Meet of RSS' Highest Policy-making Body Starts in MP | The annual meeting of the highest policy-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began in Gwalior on Friday. The meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha is being attended by around 1,400 select representatives from 11 regions and 43 provinces (in Sangh parlance) and will also see the participation of its chief Mohan Bhagwat.
CLICK TO READ | SP Candidates List: Akhilesh Yadav Banks on Cousins Again to Win Badaun and Firozabad
While Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri, Dharmendra Yadav will fight from Badaun and Akshay Yadav from Firozabad.
Mulayam Singh's Constituencies | At present, the SP patriarch represents Azamgarh constituency. He had represented Mainpuri three times earlier — in 1996, 2004 and 2009. In the 2014 polls, Mulayam contested from two constituencies — Azamgarh and Mainpuri — and won both. While his victory margin in the former was only 63,204, he secured a whopping lead of 3.64 lakh in the latter. In 2009 too, the SP patriarch won the Mainpuri seat by a margin of over 1.6 lakh votes.
SC Order Shall Not be Questioned | Referring to the Supreme Court's mediation order Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, Deputy CM of UP, KP Maurya, said that his party won't question the SC. "In the past, efforts were made to arrive at a solution, but with no success. No Lord Ram devotee or saint wants delay in the construction of Ram Mandir," Maurya said.
Supreme Court Orders Mediation | Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench refers Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for court appointed and monitored mediation for a “permanent solution”. With this judgment, the Supreme Court paved way for a time-bound mediation with a panel of three. The panel of mediators will be headed by Supreme Court judge FM Kalifullah and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Shriram Panchu will be the other two members of the panel. The Supreme Court said in its order that the process of mediation shall remain confidential and the Media is barred from reporting on the matter.
CLICK TO READ | Singed in 2014, Congress Sticks to the 'Tried and Tested' in First List of 11 Candidates
Most of these names are of leaders who had won the Lok Sabha polls in 2009, when the Congress had won 22 seats from the state.
Congress First List Comes as No Surprise | As Congress ups the stakes in most crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, its list of first 11 candidates and their constituencies for the Lok Sabha polls comes as no major surprise. All these seats are well part of its core 'Mission 30' in UP. Choice of candidates for these constituencies too springs no major surprise. All of the 11, including party president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, perfectly fit in the 'tried and tested' label.
Why Sonia Gandhi Will Have to Wait Longer for Retirement | Her sticking around as an active politician underlines the harsh reality that at a critical phase when the Congress is trying to stitch up strategic alliances to take on the BJP, she remains the glue. Many alliance partners and potential ones would prefer to speak and negotiate with her rather than Congress president Rahul Gandhi. A stark example of this was when Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee went on record to say that she was more comfortable with Sonia Gandhi and that Rahul Gandhi requires some more time.
Supreme Court's Ayodhya Mediation Verdict to Have Significant Impact on Elections | Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will today pronounce its judgment on mediation for amicable settlement in Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. The verdict will have a vital impact on major political parties and their next course of action.
Alpesh Blamed for Migrant Exodus | Months ago, Alpesh Thakur was under fire over the attacks on Hindi-speaking migrants in Gujarat. Thakur had shot off letters to the chief ministers of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, claiming he or his outfit were not involved in the violence that has triggered an exodus. At that time, the ruling BJP had blamed Thakor and his outfit Gujarat Kshatriya-Thakor Sena for the outbreak of violence.
File pic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi .(Credit: Twitter@BJP4India)
The Prime Minister had last month, too, condemned the attacks on Kashmiris across the country in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack and said that "our fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmiris". But his message was seen as belated, as the Supreme Court had to first issue directions to the central government to stop attacks and appoint nodal officers to help the people of the state.
Earlier in the day, the Samajwadi Party has released its first list of candidates for six Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, a day after the Congress released its list. The first name on the SP list is that of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav who will contest from Mainpuri. He is currently MP from Azamgarh. Party president Akhilesh Yadav has also given tickets to cousins Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav, sons of Ramgopal Yadav and sitting MPs from Badaun and Firozabad, respectively.
The Congress had released its maiden list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections yesterday, fielding UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli and party president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi. The announcement put an end to speculation that Sonia Gandhi may not contest in the upcoming polls due to health reasons and the party's newly appointed general secretary in-charge of east UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may be fielded from her constituency.
Meanwhile, amid rumours of him heading to the ruling BJP in Gujarat, OBC leader and Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor says he will take a call on his next political move today. Thakor had emerged as a prominent OBC leader in Gujarat after the Patidar community, led by Hardik Patel, launched an agitation for reservation in jobs and education under the OBC category. Thakor had rallied OBC communities of Gujarat against the demand of the Patidar community. Hardik Patel is likely to join the Congress on March 12.
Opposition parties have, meanwhile, questioned the delay in announcing the poll dates, with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel asking the EC whether it was waiting for the Prime Minister's "official" travel programme "to conclude".
PM Narendra Modi has been making a quick dash to states, conducting election rallies as well as government functions ahead of the announcement. He inaugurated projects worth Rs. 59,000 crore this week across three states - Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Several other key ministers of the BJP were also busy with a string of inaugurations.
Once the model code of conduct — a set of guideliness issued by the EC for the conduct of political parties and candidates when the electoral process is underway — comes into force, parties in power at the Centre and in states are barred from making any announcements that can impact poll outcome or disturb the level playing field.
As per new rules introduced by the election commission, candidates will have to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country in their poll affidavits.
"The I-T department will look into it and, if any, discrepancies are found then it will be uploaded on the Election Commission (EC) website and strict action will be initiated," CEC Sunil Arora said.
When asked about the EC's stand on inflammatory speeches, Arora said in his review meetings, he tried to find out the status of such cases lodged during previous elections. In all the 1,63,331 polling centres, VVPAT machines will be used this time, he said.
-
06 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa SA vs SL 251/1045.1 overs 138/1032.2 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
-
06 Mar, 2019 | England in West Indies WI vs ENG 160/820.0 overs 161/618.5 oversEngland beat West Indies by 4 wickets
-
05 Mar, 2019 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 250/1048.2 overs 242/1049.3 oversIndia beat Australia by 8 runs
-
05 Mar, 2019 | Afghanistan and Ireland in India AFG vs IRE 256/850.0 overs 260/649.0 oversIreland beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
-
03 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa SL vs SA 231/1047.0 overs 232/238.5 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets