Election Tracker LIVE: So Report on PMO Interference is True, Says Rahul Gandhi on 'Stolen' Rafale Document

News18.com | March 7, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE: With the Lok Sabha election schedule likely to be announced in the coming days, the Congress has amped up the pressure on the BJP and Narendra Modi government over the Rafale deal and the confusion over the casualty count in Balakot airstrikes. Addressing a press meet today morning, Gandhi mocked the government’s claim in Supreme Court that Rafale documents cited by The Hindu in an investigative report were stolen from the defence ministry. “Is the government then accepting that the report was right in alleging parallel Rafale negotiations by the PMO,” asked Gandhi.

Opposition parties, meanwhile, have questioned the delay in announcing the poll dates, with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel asking the Election Commission whether it was waiting for the Prime Minister's "official" travel programme "to conclude".
Mar 7, 2019 10:56 am (IST)

Meanwhile, in the major political developments that have taken place ahead of the elections, sources have said that Patidar leader Hardik Patel is set to join the Congress on March 12. Patel, who led the agitation demanding reservation for the Patidar community, confirmed that he will contest the Lok Sabha election from Jamnagar constituency in Gujarat. 

Mar 7, 2019 10:40 am (IST)

Satellite Images Show Madrasa Buildings Still Standing in Balakot: Report

The first high-resolution satellite images available of the targeted area show at least six buildings on the madrasa site on March 4, six days after the airstrike.

Mar 7, 2019 10:39 am (IST)

Even as the Modi government remains silence over the casualities, the news agency Reuters on Wednesday released high-resolution satellite images which shows a religious school run by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in the northeastern part of Pakistan which appears to be still standing days after the airstrike. Until now, no high-resolution satellite images were publicly available. But the images from Planet Labs, which show details as small as 72 cm (28 inches), offer a clearer look at the structures the Indian government said were attacked.

Mar 7, 2019 10:34 am (IST)

"Of late Rahul is trusting Pakistan more than our own forces," Ravi Shankar Prasad said. His comments come at a time when the opposition parties have been demanding the Centre for evidence of the casualty count of the February 26 IAF airstrike at Pakistan's Balakot.  

Mar 7, 2019 10:32 am (IST)

BJP to Hold Press Congress to Counter Congress Attack | Meanwhile, shortly after Rahul Gandhi's press conference on Thursday, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced that he will be holding a presser to counter Congress' charges against the Centre. "Lying has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi. Rafale is important for National Security. CAG (Comptroller Auditor General's report) gave the Rafale deal a clean chit, so had the SC. Does Rahul want a certificate from Pakistan?" Prasad said.  

Mar 7, 2019 10:29 am (IST)

The Congress on Wednesday, a day after they had rejected their alliance with AAP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, that nine MLAs of the ruling party in Delhi were in touch with the party. 

Mar 7, 2019 10:26 am (IST)
 

'Party Unit Unanimously Declined AAP Alliance' | The Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also ruminated over the breakdown of their alliance with the ruling Aam Admi Party in Delhi saying,  "The party unit unanimously said no to an alliance".

Mar 7, 2019 10:15 am (IST)

Enough Proof Now to Prosecute PM Modi, Says Rahul Gandhi as Govt Cites 'Stolen' Rafale Files in SC

Rahul's latest attack on the PM came after the government told the Supreme Court that documents related to the Rafale fighter jet deal have been stolen from the defence ministry, and said The Hindu newspaper published articles based on them.

Mar 7, 2019 10:12 am (IST)

Congress spokesperson Surjewala  on Wednesday had also said that it was now crystal clear that Modi "misled Parliament and duped the country to cover up the murky dealings and blatant corruption, besides, squandering away national security interests".

Mar 7, 2019 9:56 am (IST)

In a further jibe at Modi, the Congress chief said, "Rafale files disappeared, it was said that an investigation should be conducted against you (media) because Rafale files disappeared; but the person who was involved in Rs 30,000 crore scam, no investigation against him?"

Mar 7, 2019 9:51 am (IST)

"Let the government do whatever they want legally but justice should be done to everyone if you are saying that these documents were missing and now if these documents show that there was a parallel negotiation then why can't a probe be ordered into the people mentioned in the documents," Rahul Gandhi says questioning "why there is no criminal investigation when the PM's name is clearly being mentioned in the files".

Mar 7, 2019 9:48 am (IST)

Congress Launches Attack Over Rafale After SC Hearing | In a presser on Thursday Congress chief Rahul Gandhi once against tore into the government's defence on the Rafale deal saying,  "On one hand you are saying the documents are missing, so this means the documents are genuine and it's clearly written in them that PMO was carrying out parallel negotiations".

Mar 7, 2019 9:41 am (IST)
 

Top Court Tells off Govt Over 'Illegal' Documents | The Supreme Court in the Rafale deal hearing on Wednesday had come down heavily on the government for citing national security to resist a probe into the acquisition of the fighter jets from France. During the hearing, the government told the Supreme Court that documents related to Rafale deal have been stolen from the Defence Ministry. But the bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi told the Centre that if the documents were stolen, it is for the government to put its house in order. 

Mar 7, 2019 9:40 am (IST)

"There is now enough evidence to prosecute the PM in the Rafale Scam. The trail of corruption begins & ends with him. That crucial Rafale files incriminating him are now reported 'stolen' by the Govt, is destruction of evidence & an obvious coverup," Congress chief said on Twitter, using the hashtag "FIRagainstCorruptModi". He was referring to the top court's hearing on a clutch of petitions against the earlier order on the 36 fighter jet deal between India and France.  

Mar 7, 2019 9:38 am (IST)

Congress seeks FIR against PM Modi Over Rafale | Amid the political slugfest over the Balakot airstrikes, the Congress on Wednesday sought the registration of an FIR against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "corruption" in the Rafale fighter jet deal, with party president Rahul Gandhi claiming that there "is now enough evidence" to prosecute him. Leading the party's charge, Gandhi alleged "the trail of corruption" in the Rafale fighter jet deal "begins and ends with" Modi. He also alleged "destruction of evidence" and "obvious cover-up" after the government told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that crucial files pertaining to the fighter jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation were "stolen" from the Defence Ministry.

Election Tracker LIVE: So Report on PMO Interference is True, Says Rahul Gandhi on 'Stolen' Rafale Document
Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi has been making a quick dash to states, conducting election rallies as well as government functions ahead of the announcement. He inaugurated projects worth Rs. 59,000 crore this week across three states - Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Several other key ministers of the BJP were also busy with a string of inaugurations.

Once the model code of conduct — a set of guideliness issued by the EC for the conduct of political parties and candidates when the electoral process is underway — comes into force, parties in power at the Centre and in states are barred from making any announcements that can impact poll outcome or disturb the level playing field.

As per new rules introduced by the election commission, candidates will have to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country in their poll affidavits.

"The I-T department will look into it and, if any, discrepancies are found then it will be uploaded on the Election Commission (EC) website and strict action will be initiated," CEC Sunil Arora said.

When asked about the EC's stand on inflammatory speeches, Arora said in his review meetings, he tried to find out the status of such cases lodged during previous elections. In all the 1,63,331 polling centres, VVPAT machines will be used this time, he said.
