Election Tracker LIVE: We Conducted 3 Air Strikes in 5 Years, But I'll Tell You Only About 2, Says Rajnath Singh

Cong will fight polls in UP on its own strength: Scindia | The Congress will fight the general election in Uttar Pradesh on its own strength, party's west UP incharge Jyotiraditya Scindia said, asserting the path of his party may be different from that of the SP and the BSP but their objective is the same. On Akhilesh Yadav's remarks that the Congress was very much in the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance and two seats were being left for it, Scindia said, "If this is his thinking, then we may also leave 2-3 seats for them." "We have said time and again that our objective is the same that UPA government must be formed at the Centre. In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is going to fight this election on its own strength. We believe that be it BSP or SP, they have taken a decision and we respect that decision. They have the right to choose their path. They have chosen their path and the Congress is going to fight this election on its own strength," he said.
As PM Modi hit out Opposition for questioning Balakot air strikes, Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked the prime minister to tell people who had released JeM chief Masood Azhar from jail and sent him back to Pakistan.
While addressing a rally in Karnataka, Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that while PM Narendra Modi talked about corruption, the whole country knew he was corrupt. He said the ruling alliance of Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka would fight the Lok Sabha elections together and win it. Gandhi also accused Modi of "fooling" the people of the country for the last five years with his programmes like "Make in India, Stand Up India and Sit Down India".
Earlier Govts Allowed Terrorism to Grow: Modi | Tearing into the opposition, PM Modi blamed the previous governments for adopting policies that allowed the menace of terrorism turned into a “naasur” (canker). “After the surgical strike and air strike, the patrons of terror have understood this is not the India of previous year. Terror attacks and blasts were even earlier linked to Pakistan. But the previous governments just changed the home minister. Should such situations be dealt with by changing the home minister or the policy? We changed the policy,” PM Modi said.
Continuing his attack on opposition parties for doubting IAF strike in Balakot, Modi questioned their patriotism and asked the rally attendees whether they will believe them. He said, “Pakistan has admitted that IAF strike happened there. The IAF has stated that they carried out a strike at terror camp. But some people still have doubts and raise questions…They are just helping Pakistan.”
#WATCH PM Narendra Modi in Greater Noida on IAF strikes: Jiski ragon mein Hindustan ka khoon hai, usko shaq hona chahiye kya?... Jo Bharat Maa ki jai bolta hai, usko shaq hona chahiye kya? Ye shaq karne wale log kaun hain? Aise logon ki baaton pe bharosa karoge kya? pic.twitter.com/eCqQUdUxf9— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 9, 2019
Kick starting Congress Party’s poll campaign in Karnataka, party president Rahul Gandhi blames BJP for freeing Masood Azhar during Kandahar plane hijacking case. “Why doesn’t PM talk about this? The fact is clear that the person who killed our Jawans in Pulwama was released by BJP. Didn't Jaswant Singh take Masood Azhar to Pakistan?” Gandhi asked.
Prime Minister Modi blames the earlier governments for failing to reign in terror.
PM Narendra Modi in Greater Noida: Links of attacks and blasts earlier also were connected to Pakistan, but what did the earlier Govt do? They just changed the Home Minister. Now you tell me, in such situations should the home minister be changed or the policy? pic.twitter.com/L5mjF5JW1G— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 9, 2019
Modi said it was Pakistan which “cried” after the strike. He said Pakistan had done its preparation after Pulwama attack expecting a post-Uri style surgical strike, but “we went by air”. “Pakistan thought that India will do something similar to surgical strikes again. They tightened the border, installed soldiers and tank. But we flew over at 3.30 am and struck the terror launch pads. Pakistan's sleep was broken. We kept quiet and waited because when didn't want to wake up people. But Pakistan was so scared, that they started tweeting 5 in the morning. All the news came from Pakistan. (sic)" Modi said.
Continuing his attack on the opposition for questioning the veracity of air strikes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that after 2016’s Uri attack, India gave Pakistan a befitting reply. “Do you want governments to keep sleeping? Chowkidaar should not sleep. After Pulwama, our soldiers killed terrorists after entering their homes and took Pakistan by surprise,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi says that in less than five years, his government set up 1 lakh mW capacity. “Earlier, 2.5 crore families were living in darkness. They now live in light. Who has done this? Modi has not done this. It is because of the power of your vote," said Modi in his rally at Greater Noida.
PM Modi says that all formalities regarding construction of India's largest airport in Jewar are complete.
PM Narendra Modi in Greater Noida: To improve connectivity from here, the country's biggest airport is being constructed in Jewar. All formalities regarding this decision are complete. pic.twitter.com/o6fcojBy2p— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 9, 2019
Modi government's second surgical strike broke Pakistan's back | Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that every Indian is proud today because of the two surgical strikes. “The second surgical strike has broke Pakistan's back. They are begging in international community. This has been possible only because of Modi,” added Adityanath.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday assured a group of traditional fishermen in Goa that if his party was voted to power at the Centre this year, a separate Union ministry would be created for fisheries. Gandhi, held series of meetings here on Saturday with the people dependent on mining, traditional fishermen, environmentalists opposing recent amendment to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification and citizens opposing handling of coal in Vasco town.
Gujarat Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor, rejects rumours that he was planning to switch sides and join BJP. “I am going to continue to fight for my people. I will stay in Congress and continue to support the Congress,” Thakor added.
Alpesh Thakor,Congress MLA on reports that he is joining the BJP: I am going to continue to fight for my people. I will stay in Congress and continue to support the Congress. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/222kHTZzOX— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2019
When scribes questioned Nirav Modi on various issues, including whether he has urged Britain to grant him asylum, he ducked them by saying, 'Sorry, no comments'.
Congress said that it's mauja hi mauja (fun and frolic) time for ‘fraudster’ Nirav Modi as Prime Minister Modi has failed to get his ‘younger brother’ back to India. The Fugitive diamantaire who is wanted in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud in India, is living in a luxurious apartment situated in London’s West End and running a diamond business, according to a report.
Reiterating Congress party’s allegation that fugitive businessman Nirav Modi was aided by top leadership of the government in escaping from India, Congress spokesperson said, “Nirav Modi is having good fun in London. After escaping with India’s money, he is staying in a luxurious bungalow and wears a jacket worth 10,000 pounds.”
After reports have emerged about fugitive businessman Nirav Modi allegedly living a luxurious life in London, Congress on Saturday upped the ante against the Modi government on Saturday. “Narendra Modi's Fraudster Bachao Yojana has helped Chota Modi live a luxurious life in London. The Chowkidar is asleep,” alleged spokesperson Pruyanka Chaturvedi.
The Samajwadi Party released the first list of six candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Friday. The list includes SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav's cousins Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav. While Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri, described as its "safest" seat, Dharmendra Yadav will fight from Badaun and Akshay Yadav from Firozabad. However, Akhilesh's name was not in the first list as expected by many.
Earlier today, PM Modi said that Pakistan was so scared after India's air strike that it began crying 'Modi ne maara' (Modi hit us). "We were quiet because we didn't want to wake people up at 3 am. But Pakistan was so scared that they began tweeting at 5 in the morning," he said, slamming opposition parties for questioning the strikes and India's armed forces.
Inaugurating the 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section, the prime minister futher said that he was happy to see that his Uttar Pradesh was finally changing. He lauded CM Yogi Adityanath for breaking the 'Noida curse'. According to the myth in political circles, any chief minister who visits Noida loses his or her post shortly. In 1988, Vir Bahadur Singh lost power days after visiting Noida. Subsequently, his successors, ND Tiwari, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati and Kalyan Singh suffered the same fate.
Speaking about Jewar airport, the prime minister said, "The airport will bring a golden opportunity for western UP. Noida residents will no longer have to go all the way to Delhi to board flights. In the coming weeks, flights will also start from Bareilly under Udaan Yojana."
The completely elevated section with six stations — Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City — will benefit the people of Noida and connect the satellite city with the national capital.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has called a meeting of its senior officials at noon to review the final preparations for Lok Sabha polls. The EC has its preparatory meetings on Thursday, including discussions with the home ministry on force logistics. The Commission is expected to announce dates for the general elections and a few state assemblies any time this weekend or early next week.
Attacking PM Modi over fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's luxurious life in London, Congress said that it's mauja hi mauja (fun and frolic) for the "fraudster" as prime minister has failed to get his "younger brother" back to India. "Narendra Modi's fraudster bachao yojana has helped Chhota Modi live a luxurious life in London. The chowkidar is asleep," party spokesperson spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said.
The political parties are leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory in the upcoming polls. While Congress and Samajwadi Party have already released their first list of candidates, BJP is yet to make an announcement. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will visit Lucknow today to meet workers from various Lok Sabha constituencies, including party members from brother Rahul Gandhi's constituency Amethi and mother Sonia Gandhi's Raebareli.
On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will launch party's Lok Sabha election campaign in Karnataka's Haveri today. A mammoth pandal has been erected at a municipal high school ground for the rally, which local leaders claim will be attended by over a lakh people.
Gandhi will also kick off his party's campaign at Pahadi Sharif in Telangana's Chevella parliamentary constituency. He will hold a rally as a part of the programme.
In the run-up to polls, BJP president Amit Shah had recently launched a nationwide mega bike rally in Madhya Pradesh. The party said in a statement on Friday that over a crore of its workers reached out to people across the country and shared the "achievements" of the Narendra Modi government with them.
