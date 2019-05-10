Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Bus and Metro Services to Start Early on Polling Day Tomorrow

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) services will begin from 4 am on the polling day, while the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has also decided to run its services from 4 am on Sunday.

PTI

May 10, 2019
File photo of commuters traveling in the Delhi Metro.
New Delhi: Bus and metro services will start early morning to help voters cast their votes in Delhi on Sunday.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has decided to run its services from 4 am on Sunday, a DTC spokesperson said. The early morning bus services will be available on 35 major routes across the city, he said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) services will also begin from 4 am on the polling day. However, trains on the Blue Line, going from Dwarka Sector 21 towards Vaishali and Noida, will begin operations at 4.30 am.

The Delhi Metro starts functioning from 6 am on normal days. "On the day of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on Sunday, May 12, the Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start from 4 am, so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility," the DMRC said in a statement.

The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am. Later, metro trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable throughout the day, it said.
