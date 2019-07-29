Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

'Electoral System is Cause of Corruption': KR Ramesh Kumar Points at Failure of Anti-defection Law

Kumar, whose tenure as Speaker spanned for 14 months and four days, said electoral reforms were the need of the hour.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2019, 8:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Electoral System is Cause of Corruption': KR Ramesh Kumar Points at Failure of Anti-defection Law
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar speaks during an Assembly session to prove the majority for Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government, in Bengaluru. (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Bengaluru: Defending his decision to disqualify 17 rebel MLAS, KR Ramesh Kumar, who quit as Assembly Speaker Monday, rued that the 10th Schedule of the Constitution dealing with the anti-defection law failed to achieve the intended goals and stressed for a relook into it .

Kumar, whose tenure as Speaker spanned for 14 months and four days, said electoral reforms were the need of the hour.

"The root cause of corruption in public life in the country is electoral system. There is a need for electoral reforms.

Speaking about eradicating corruption without electoral reforms will only be a hollow intellectual talk without any commitment," Kumar said.

He delivered his final speech in the assembly as Speaker after the three-day old BJP government headed by BS Yediyurappa proved its majority in the truncated state Assembly winning the confidence motion by a voice vote.

He announced his resignation, amid reports that the BJP was mulling moving a no-confidence motion against him.

Kumar insisted that the House should pressure the Centre to initiate measures for electoral reforms.

He requested assemblies of all state governments to pass resolutions and build pressure on the Centre to strengthen the anti-defection law.

His appeal came against the backdrop of 17 MLAs of the ruling coalition of Congress and the JD(S) tendering their resignation, leading to political turmoil and culminating in its collapse.

Treating their conduct questionable,Kumar disqualified them ahead of the trust vote sought by Yediyurappa. On the occasion, he urged political parties to behave in a mannerthat democratic values are not diminished.

In this regard, heasked politicians to never advance their personal and family interest and destroy the political parties they belong to.

Kumar cautioned Yediyurappa to be careful with people surrounding him and reminded him that he got the second chance for a reason which he should use to leave an indelible mark on the people of the state.

He also sought a relook at the Representation of the People Act and the Lokayukta Act. On the Lokayukta Act, Kumar wondered why there was no clause to explain what would happen if a public servant refused to provide details of assets and liabilities.

Further he sought to know why the election commission never orders an inquiry when someone declares massive assets to find out where the money came from.

"Once the affidavit is filed, it should be sent to the Enforcement Directorate and an inquiry should happen. Every detail should be laid bare before the people.

Then only the democracy will survive in this country. Then only, it will give relief to the citizens of this country," Kumar said.

Seventeen rebel MLAs (Congress-14 and JDS-3) had skipped the Assembly session during the trust vote proceedings on July 23, bringing down the Kumaraswamy government which lost the confidence motion with 99 members voting in favour and 105 against it.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram