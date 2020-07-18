INDIA

1-MIN READ

Electricity Dept Officials Collecting Payments Tied up to Pole in Telangana Village, 5 Arrested

The officials tied to a pole in Medak village.

The incident took place under Alladurgam Police Station limits in Medak.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 18, 2020, 9:25 PM IST
At least five people were arrested after residents of a village in Telangana's Medak district tied officials of the Electricity Department to a pole when they were visiting the area to collect payments of electricity bills.

The incident took place under Alladurgam Police Station limits in Medak on Saturday.

"We immediately reached the spot and released the officials," said the police, adding the officials have lodged a complaint.

"Based on that, an FIR has been registered against five people under multiple sections of the IPC. All of the accused have been arrested," said Medak Deputy Superintendent of Police Krishna Murthy.

