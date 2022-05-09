Electricity Supply Disrupted in Parts of Mumbai Due to Technical Fault at Tata's Power Station in Dharavi

Some parts of Mumbai suffered prolonged power cuts on Sunday night due to a technical fault at Tata’s receiving station in Dharavi. According to the Maharashtra energy department, tripping in the EHV transmission of Tata Power in Dharavi caused a power cut in Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Kurla, and Chunabhatti.

But, power was later restored in some areas of Santacruz, Khar, and Bandra whereas Kurla and Chunabhatti still remain affected.

Energy Department officials told CNBC-TV18 that the station at Dharavi is a shared receiving station operated by Tata, and that tripping in the EHV transmission affected the Adani area of Bandra, Khar and Dharavi among other areas.

Only two weeks ago, many pockets in the financial capital and its suburbs witnessed a power outage. Some parts of central Mumbai, along with suburbs like Bhandup and Mulund within the municipal limits of Mumbai, and the adjoining cities of Thane and Dombivli faced a power outage from around 10 am.

The power cuts occurred after Kalva Pagda transmission line tripped and parts of western as well as central suburbs and Navi Mumbai have been witnessing power cut, Maharashtra discoms officials said.

The financial capital generally does not face any mandatory power cuts as part of load shedding, but has faced troubles in the past including a disruption that lasted up to 18 hours in October 2020.

