1-min read

Electronic Eye Surveillance in Corbett Tiger Reserve from Wednesday for Better Wildlife Management

The southern border of the tiger reserve spread over an area of 400 square km will be connected to the electronic eye surveillance system and become a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India programme, a senior official said.

PTI

Updated:July 16, 2019, 11:35 PM IST
Electronic Eye Surveillance in Corbett Tiger Reserve from Wednesday for Better Wildlife Management
Image for representation.
Rishikesh: The sensitive southern border of the Corbett Tiger Reserve will come under the electronic eye surveillance system from Wednesday, making way for better wildlife management and habitat monitoring at the facility.

The southern border of the tiger reserve spread over an area of 400 square km will be connected to the electronic eye surveillance system and become a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India programme, Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Rahul told PTI.

Bordering on Bareilly and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, the southern fringe of Corbett is considered extremely vulnerable to crime against animals.

Eight GPS-enabled digital infrared thermal surveillance cameras installed from Ramnagar to Kalagarh will keep an eye on all suspicious activities over the 400 square km area, the official said.

Elaborating on the way the system functions, the CTR director said the infrared cameras will remain connected with the central control room 24/7 through WiMAX and report any suspicious activity in the range under surveillance to the rapid response team by generating alerts.

The system remains operational at night and works even in inclement weather, he said, adding that it was a big step towards more efficient wildlife management and habitat monitoring at the reserve.

The system based on thermographic technique will be extended in the next phase from Kalagarh to Pankhro.

