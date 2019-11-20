Electronic Toll Tax Collection Tool FASTag Becomes Mandatory from December 1; Here's All You Need to Know

If waiting for toll taxes bothers you, your problem is going to be solved soon. FASTags, enable electronic toll collection, thereby making it easier for drivers to get pay toll taxes.

Starting December 1, the government has made it necessary to make all the lanes and highways FASTag-enabled. The initiative part of the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme.

The new move aims for smooth functioning of vehicles, encouraging cashless payments, and avoiding traffic congestion.

Here’s everything you need to know about FASTag:

What is FASTag?

With the help of radio-frequency identification (RFID), FASTag charges toll fees at NHAI toll plazas. The tag is linked to a prepaid or savings/ current account. Once activated, it can be fixed on the windscreen of your vehicle. When you’ll drive past a toll plaza, the payment will be automatically deducted from the account linked to the tag.

Why is it necessary?

The government has made it mandatory to make all the lanes and national highways FASTag-enabled. There is no other way to pay the toll, except through a FASTag. While there will still be a provision for a hybrid lane to collect cash if FASTag is not enabled, you might end up paying double the amount in cash.

What will happen if you don't get the tag?

The initiative has been taken to put an end to traffic congestion. If you cross a toll plaza without FASTag, you will be charged double the amount of toll fee, which will be paid in cash. Moreover, if you the balance in your tag is inadequate, the vehicle will be blacklisted at the toll plaza and you may end up paying double the amount.

How to purchase FASTag offline

To buy FASTag online, one can approach 28,000 Point-of-Sale (POS) locations set up by various banks, National Highways fee plazas, Regional Transport Offices, Common Service Centers, transport hubs, bank branches and petrol pumps. To find your nearest POS, click here.

You can also buy the tag online on Amazon, or through banks like SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis bank, Paytm Payment Banks, HDFC bank and IDFC First bank.

Here are the links for purchasing it online through various banks:

• Paytm: https://paytm.com/fastag#issuance

• SBI: https://fastag.onlinesbi.com/

• ICICI: https://nli.icicibank.com/NewRetailWeb/fastTagHomePage.htm?channelCode=ib_online_sales

• HDFC: https://getprepaidcard.hdfcbank.com/fastag/index.aspx?_ga=2.180274983.2008341150.1574225623-2120334724.1574225623

• AXIS: https://etc.axisbank.co.in/ETC/LeadCreation?_ga=2.74535442.1475785643.1574225715-698460512.1574225715

What documents are required?

To buy a FASTag, you will need Know Your Customer (KYC) documents like Ration Card, identity, address proof and a passport size photo. For online purchase, you will have to register and submit the documents.

What does a FASTag cost?

Buying a FASTag comes with a one-time joining fee of Rs 200. However, the agency that provides FASTag decides the charge, security deposit and refund on the basis of vehicle. The fee details are available on the official website of the issuer agency.

How to recharge the tag?

There is no need to recharge a FASTag as it will be linked to the savings account. Just make sure to keep required balance in the savings/ current or prepaid account that is linked to your FASTag.

What are the benefits of using it?

Apart from basic benefits like smooth functioning of vehicles, cashless payments, and no traffic congestion, the government is offering 2.5 per cent cashback on toll payments using FASTag.

What will happen when I cross toll plaza with FASTag?

A certain amount will be deducted from the linked savings account and a message regarding the same will come the registered mobile number.

You cannot use a single FASTag will two vehicles.

