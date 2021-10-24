CHANGE LANGUAGE
Elephant Aged 18 Dies Due to Electrocution in Assam

An elephant was electrocuted in Assam on Oct 24. ( Representative Image. Credits: Shutterstock)

A forest official said an electric post of 11 KV line was found tilted in Dholagaon Pathar near the carcass of the elephant.

An adult female elephant died due to electrocution in Golaghat district of Assam on Sunday, a state government official said. The incident took place around 4 am, and signs of burns owing to electrocution were visible, he said.

A forest official said an electric post of 11 KV line was found tilted in Dholagaon Pathar near the carcass of the elephant, aged around 18 years, according to a government release. A post-mortem examination has been conducted, it added.

first published:October 24, 2021, 18:57 IST