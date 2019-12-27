Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Elephant Dies after being Trapped in Slush for Four Days in Chhattisgarh's Korba District

The elephant was stuck in the marshy field near Kulhariya village panchayat under Katghora forest division since Tuesday and a rescue operation started on Thursday after government officials were informed.

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2019, 10:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Elephant Dies after being Trapped in Slush for Four Days in Chhattisgarh's Korba District
Image for representation only.

Korba: A wild elephant died on Friday after being trapped in a muddy field for four days in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, officials said. The elephant was stuck in the marshy field near Kulhariya village panchayat under Katghora forest division since Tuesday and a rescue operation started on Thursday after government officials were informed, they said.

"We tried to pull the elephant out of the slush using two excavator machines but it failed. After other wild elephants arrived at the spot, the rescue operation had to be called off. It was re-launched on Friday but the jumbo died," an official said.

He said it may have died due to starvation or cold weather and an autopsy had been ordered.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram