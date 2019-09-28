Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Elephant Dies of Suspected Electrocution in Tamil Nadu

Passersby noticed the carcass and informed the forest officials in Madukkarai range, who rushed to the farm owned by Thangavel.

PTI

Updated:September 28, 2019, 3:25 PM IST
Elephant Dies of Suspected Electrocution in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (Credit: Reuters)

Coimbatore: A tusker, believed to be five years old, was on Saturday found dead apparently after it came into contact with an electric fence on a farm near here, police said.

Passersby noticed the carcass and informed the forest officials in Madukkarai range, who rushed to the farm owned by Thangavel, the police said.

The officials suspect the animal may have come into contact with the electric fence and died in the wee hours, they said.

However, an autopsy would reveal the exact reason for the death, they added.

