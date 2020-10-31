Elephant Electrocuted to Death After Coming in Contact With Electric Fence in Bengal's Jalpaiguri

An elephant was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with an electric fence in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Saturday, a forest officer said. Residents of Kherkata area spotted the carcass of the elephant in the morning and informed the officials concerned, he said.

The elephant had come in contact with an electric fence erected by a man to protect his house from wild animals, the officer said. Legal action will be taken, Forest Ranger Raj Kumar Layek said.

Another elephant had died due to electrocution in Bamandanga tea garden in Nagrakata block on Friday, sources said.