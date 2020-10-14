Elephant Found Dead In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur District

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

Jashpur: A wild elephant was found dead in a forest in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district on Wednesday, an official said. The carcass of the female elephant, around 30 years old, was spotted in the afternoon in Jamchua area under Kunkuri forest range, said Shrikrishna Jadhav, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Jashpur forest division.

The cause of death will be known after autopsy, Jadhav said. Jashpur is located around 400 km away from capital Raipur.

Since June, tweleve elephant deaths, due to various reasons including electrocution, have been recorded in the state. The thickly forested northern Chhattisgarh, consisting of Surguja, Korba, Surajpur, Raigarh, Jashpur and Koriya districts, is known for human-animal conflict.

