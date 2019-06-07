Elephant Kills Chhattisgarh Man in 5th Incident in a Month, Officials Seek Report from Jharkhand & Odisha
The 45-year-old villager failed to notice the wild tusker, which had separated from its herd, entering his agriculture field. All of a sudden, the jumbo caught hold of him, lifted him with its trunk and slammed him on the ground.
File image of an Elephant. (Image: PTI)
Jashpur: A wild elephant attacked and killed a villager in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, the fifth such death reported from the area in just over a month, a forest department official said on Friday.
The latest incident of elephant attack took place on Thursday evening in Birimadgea village when the deceased,identified only as Amrit, was working at his farmland, said Krishna Kumar Jadhav, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Jashpur Division.
The 45-year-old villager failed to notice the wild tusker, which had separated from its herd, entering his agriculture field, he said. All of a sudden, the jumbo caught hold of Amrit, lifted him with its trunk and slammed him on the ground, killing him on the spot, Jadhav said.
On being alerted about the incident, forest and police personnel rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, he said.
With this, five persons have been killed in separate incidents of elephant attack in Jashpur district since May 3.
Jashpur shares borders with neighbouring Odisha and Jharkhand and the dense forest at this tri-junction is a prime habitat of elephants. Forest officials from Jharkhand and Odisha have been
asked to share inputs about the cross-border movement of elephants so that a strategy can be chalked out to check human-animal conflict, Jadhav said.
Several incidents of human-elephant conflict have been reported in the past from the thick forested northern Chhattisgarh, consisting of Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh,
Jashpur, Balrampur and Korea districts.
The region has witnessed killing of several tribals and widespread damage to houses and crops by rogue elephants.
Also Watch
-
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan's Bharat Proves that Bollywood Wants On-Screen Mothers as Young as Their Sons
- Google Stadia Cloud Gaming Service to Begin This November, 31 Titles to be Available at Launch
- Here's Why Shahid Kapoor has Never Been Able to Maintain Long Distance Relationships
- Priyanka Chopra Says She's Got a 'Lot of Sh*t' Because of Age Gap with Husband Nick Jonas
- Facebook Investors Want Mark Zuckerberg Out, Share Structure Redone: The Full Story
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s