Elephant Kills Woman In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur District

Jashpur: A 40-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, a forest official said on Tuesday. The victim, Phulmati, was attacked by the jumbo in Kudkelkhajri village under Pathalgaon forest range on Monday night when she was walking with her husband, he said.

While her husband managed to escape, the elephant caught hold of Phulmati and slammed her on the ground with its trunk, he said. A team of forest personnel rushed to the spot and chased away the pachyderm, he said.

The kin of the deceased have been provided an instant relief of Rs 25,000 while the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be given later, the official added. “Villagers were alerted as two herds of 24 elephants had entered the district from the forests of neighbouring Odisha and Jharkhand states, and destroyed crops in several villages on the inter-state borders,” he said.

Several incidents of human-elephant conflict had been reported from densely-forested northern Chhattisgarh’s Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Balrampur and Koriya districts.

