Elephant Rescue Operation Turns Tragic As ODRAF Boat Capsizes In Mahanadi

Swept away by strong currents in the Mahanadi, a tusker was found stuck near Mundali bridge in Odisha’s Cuttack on today Morning. Rescue operation is underway by the fire services personnel. According to sources, the tusker was swept away by heavy currents while crossing the Mahanadi near Mundali.

Locals spotted it on hearing its trumpeting sound and immediately informed the fire brigade personnel. “All except the tusker were able to cross the river. The level of water is very high near the spot. We are trying our best to rescue the pachyderm,” said Athagarh Ranger Ayesha Nisha. Meanwhile, senior forest officials from Chandaka are heading to Mundali to join ‘Operation Gaja’ for rescuing the tusker. Crane will be used to pull the mammal out of the water to safety, sources said. Around eight elephants are still in the forested areas near Banki," the sources added.

A 10-member expert team along with Chandaka DFO reached Mundali for ‘Operation Gaja’ to rescue the tusker stuck in Mahanadi waters. ‘large crowd on the bridge could scare the elephant, police have been asked to dispel people from the vicinity.’ said Chandaka DFO.

The operation to rescue an elephant stuck near Mundali in the Mahanadi river turned tragic as the boat used by the ODRAF team capsized after being attacked by the tusker on Friday. As per sources, few members of the team along with two media personnel were swept away after the boat capsized. They were attempting to rescue an elephant stuck near Mundali bridge.

The elephant is one among seven others of a herd that were swept away by heavy currents while crossing the Mahanadi river near Mundali today morning. It got stuck near Mundali bridge while the remaining six elephants safely reached Nuasasan in the Athagarh block of Cuttack district. Till now three persons had been rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.

